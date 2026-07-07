Former Speaker Among named to gov’t assurances committee as husband Magogo loses budget seat 

Former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has been designated to the influential Committee on Government Assurances and Implementation in the newly constituted parliamentary committee assignments, even as her husband, Moses Magogo, has been dropped from the powerful Budget Committee amid continued investigations surrounding the couple.

The changes were announced by Government Chief Whip Jane Ruth Aceng as Parliament constituted its Standing and Sectoral Committees for the 12th Parliament in accordance with the Rules of Procedure.

Among, the Bukedea District Woman Representative, will now serve on the Committee on Government Assurances and Implementation, a committee mandated to track government promises, undertakings and commitments made on the floor of Parliament and ensure that ministries, departments and agencies fulfil them.

The committee will be chaired by Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, with Soroti City Woman MP Anna Adeke serving as deputy chairperson.

Among’s appointment comes at a time when the former Speaker remains under intense public and legal scrutiny following a series of corruption-related investigations that gathered pace after she left the Speakership.

State investigators have in recent months conducted searches at several properties linked to Among as part of investigations into allegations of illicit enrichment, corruption, abuse of office and money laundering. Authorities also impounded her luxury fleet, including a 2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan valued at about Shs3.4 billion, saying the seizures formed part of ongoing investigations into the source of her wealth.

Among has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Following the searches, she pledged to cooperate fully with investigators, saying she welcomed efforts aimed at establishing the truth regarding the allegations against her.

The Rolls-Royce became one of the most talked-about symbols of the controversy after Among said it had been given to her as a birthday gift funded through her private business interests and associates. However, the vehicle drew widespread criticism amid ongoing investigations into her wealth and allegations of corruption.

The former Speaker has also been under international sanctions since 2024 after both the United States and the United Kingdom imposed travel restrictions on her over what they described as significant corruption linked to her leadership of Parliament. The sanctions also extended to her husband, Moses Magogo, who became ineligible for entry into the United States by virtue of the sanctions announced against the family.

While Ugandan authorities have been investigating allegations against Among, any criminal proceedings would ultimately depend on prosecutorial decisions and court processes. As of now, investigations have been ongoing, and she continues to deny the allegations.

Meanwhile, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) also removed Budiope East MP Moses Magogo from the prestigious Budget Committee, where he had served for the past five years, redesignating him to the Committee on Human Rights.

Magogo’s removal comes as attention increasingly shifts toward his role following investigations surrounding his wife’s properties and finances. Although investigators have not accused him of criminal conduct in the ongoing domestic investigations, his name has remained in the spotlight because of the international sanctions imposed alongside Among.

Beyond domestic politics, Magogo has previously faced controversy within international football administration.

In 2019, the FIFA Ethics Committee banned Magogo from all football-related activities for two months and fined him after finding that he had been involved in the resale of tickets allocated for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He later served the suspension and returned to continue as president of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations.

Also dropped from the Budget Committee was Kachumbala County MP Patrick Isiagi, who is related to Among.

The Budget Committee is regarded as one of Parliament’s most influential committees because it scrutinises the national budget before approval and oversees public expenditure.

Elsewhere, Soroti City Woman MP Joan Acom Alobo raised concern over three Ugandans reportedly imprisoned in Thailand after being recruited through an external labour agency.

Alobo questioned how the workers were cleared for overseas employment and whether sufficient safeguards existed to protect Ugandans working abroad.

Government Chief Whip Jane Ruth Aceng assured Parliament that government would engage the responsible ministry to establish the circumstances surrounding the matter and provide a response.

Parliament also approved leadership for several newly constituted committees.

The Committee on Budget will be chaired by Amos Kankunda with Tom Aliti Candia as deputy, while Kyadondo East MP Nkunyingi Muwada was designated chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), deputised by Kira Municipality MP George Musisi.

The newly established Committee on Subsidiary Legislation will be chaired by Jennifer Mujungu, with Female Youth Representative Mercy Kanyesigye serving as deputy. Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa described the new committee as critical in strengthening legislative oversight over regulations and statutory instruments issued by government.

The House has 13 Standing Committees and 11 Sectoral Committee areas, which undertake much of Parliament’s detailed legislative work, including scrutiny of Bills, examination of government budgets, oversight of ministries, and accountability of public institutions.

The committee designations are made by the Government Chief Whip under Rules 16, 167 and 195 of Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.