National Lotteries Board removes illegal gaming billboards in Gayaza, Kyanja, Najjera

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) has removed illegal gaming advertisements from billboards in Gayaza, Kyanja, Najjera and along the Nalya Ntinda Bypass for breaching Uganda’s gaming advertising rules.

The operation was carried out under the Gaming (Advertisement) Directives, which regulate how betting, gaming and lottery activities can be promoted to the public.

“Today, we enforced against illegal gaming advertisements on billboards in Gayaza, Kyanja, Najjera, and along the Nalya Ntinda Bypass in line with the Gaming (Advertisement) Directives,” the Board said.

The regulator said it will continue taking action against operators and advertisers who breach the rules, warning that gaming promotions must be conducted responsibly and within the law.

“We shall continue the crack down on unlawful advertising and hold operators accountable to ensure gaming advertisement is conducted responsibly and within the law to protect the public from gaming harm,”the Board said.

The latest action is part of the Board’s wider enforcement work targeting illegal activities within Uganda’s gaming industry, including unlicensed operators and unauthorised gaming machines.

The NLGRB has in recent months carried out operations in different parts of the country against illegal gaming machines, some of which are operated without the required licences and regulatory approval.

In May 2026, the Board said it had seized 169 illicit gaming machines during an enforcement operation in West Nile, covering areas including Arua City, Maracha, Koboko, Nebbi and Pakwach.

The Board has also previously conducted Operation “Mashine Haramu”, targeting illegal gaming machines, operators, manufacturers and suppliers in different parts of the country.

The operations are aimed at ensuring that gaming activities are conducted only by licensed operators and in accordance with the law.

The Board’s mandate includes regulating lotteries and gaming activities, licensing operators, supervising the industry and enforcing compliance with Uganda’s gaming laws and regulations.

Advertising is also a key area of regulation. Gaming operators are required to comply with rules governing the content, placement and manner in which betting and gaming services are promoted.

The regulations prohibit advertisements for unlicensed gaming activities and restrict promotions that are misleading or likely to encourage irresponsible gambling. Gaming advertisements are also required to carry responsible gaming messages and warnings about the risks associated with gambling.

The regulator has repeatedly urged operators to ensure that their advertising campaigns comply with the law before placing them in public spaces.

The latest billboard operation demonstrates that the Board is extending its enforcement beyond gaming premises and machines to the promotional activities used to attract customers.

The NLGRB has warned that operators and advertisers who disregard the directives will be held accountable, as the regulator seeks to ensure that Uganda’s gaming industry operates within the law while reducing the risks associated with irresponsible and excessive gambling.