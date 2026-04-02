Lotteries Board seizes 104 illegal gaming machines in ongoing crackdown

The Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (LGRB) has seized 104 illegal gaming machines in a fresh enforcement operation targeting unlicensed gambling activities across parts of central and eastern Uganda.

The machines were recovered during operations conducted along Mityana Road in areas of Buyala, Bujuko, Bukasa, Nabbweru, and Lusaze, as well as in parts of Eastern Uganda, where operators were found running gaming activities outside the law.

“Our enforcement teams conducted operations along Mityana Road, covering Buyala, Bujuko, Bukasa, Nabbweru, and Lusaze, and parts of Eastern Uganda where a total of 104 illegal gaming machines were confiscated for operating outside the law,” the Board said in a statement.

The regulator said the operation forms part of its ongoing campaign, Operation Mashine Haramu, aimed at eliminating illegal gaming machines from communities.

“We remain committed to protecting the public from the adverse effects of gaming and ensuring that only licensed operators conduct gaming activities,” the statement added.

The machines are installed in small businesses and trading centres without approval, often targeting youth and low-income earners. Besides exposing users to gambling-related harm, the illegal setups also undermine government revenue collection.

The Board has recently increased field inspections and joint enforcement actions with other agencies to track down unlicensed operators and ensure compliance with gaming laws. It has also warned business owners against hosting illegal machines, saying they risk legal action.

In addition to enforcement, the regulator continues to carry out public awareness campaigns on responsible gaming, urging the public to verify licensed operators and report illegal activities.

The latest operation adds to a series of similar crackdowns as authorities move to restore order in Uganda’s rapidly expanding gaming sector.