Uganda Airlines aborts  flight from Johannesburg to Entebbe after mid-air bird strike

Uganda Airlines was this Friday morning forced to turn back one of its international flights after a bird strike shattered the aircraft’s windscreen shortly after take-off from Johannesburg.

The incident occurred on April 3, 2026, involving a flight en route from OR Tambo International Airport to Entebbe International Airport, prompting the crew to abort the journey mid-air as a safety precaution.

“This morning of April 3, 2026, our flight from Johannesburg (JNB) to Entebbe (EBB) experienced a disruption approximately 45 minutes after take-off due to a bird strike, which resulted in a shattered windscreen,” the airline said in a statement.

The crew opted to return to base in line with standard aviation safety procedures.

“The flight crew made the decision to return to OR Tambo International Airport (JNB), where the aircraft landed safely,” the statement added.

All passengers and crew on board were reported safe.

“We confirm that all guests and crew are safe. The safety and security of our passengers and staff remain our highest priority,” Uganda Airlines said.

The latest incident adds to a series of operational setbacks the national carrier has faced in recent months, raising concerns over reliability despite ongoing expansion efforts.

Earlier this year, Uganda Airlines suspended its Entebbe–Dubai route, one of its key international connections, citing airspace restrictions linked to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The suspension disrupted scheduled flights on the busy route, affecting travellers who rely on the corridor for business and labour export.

The airline has also faced recurring complaints from passengers over delays, last-minute schedule changes and limited communication during disruptions, particularly during peak travel periods.

The challenges are partly linked to fleet constraints, with a limited number of aircraft stretching operations across multiple regional and international routes, making recovery from disruptions more difficult.

Uganda Airlines has in recent years also navigated governance and financial pressures, including past management shake-ups and continued reliance on government support as it works toward profitability following its re-launch in 2019.

Despite the mounting operational concerns, Friday’s incident demonstrated adherence to safety protocols, with the flight crew’s decision to return to Johannesburg ensuring the safety of all on board.

The airline is expected to rebook affected passengers and carry out technical inspections on the aircraft before it resumes service.