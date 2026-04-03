UPDF, Somali forces capture senior Al-Shabaab commander in Mubaraka operation

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) operating under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia has jointly with the Somali National Army (SNA) captured a senior Al-Shabaab commander during a coordinated operation in Mubaraka.

The suspect, identified as Salaad Cusmaan Macalin also known as “Sahm,” was apprehended on Wednesday in the north-western outskirts of Mubaraka by AUSSOM troops alongside the SNA’s elite Gorgor Unit 203.

Macalin, 40, is described as a battalion commander within the Al-Shabaab ranks and is believed to have been playing a key operational role in the group’s activities in the area.

According to military sources, he was captured while conducting reconnaissance on SNA defensive positions in preparation for a planned attack.

“At the time of his arrest, he was surveilling our defensive positions with the intention of facilitating an imminent attack on Mubaraka,” a military source said.

He is also reported to have been operating with a group of fighters, including about 17 foreign militants who had recently moved from Jilib to Ugunji, raising concerns about the presence of foreign elements within the militant network.

The Sector One Commander, Jackson Kayanja, hailed the operation as a major success in ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

“This is a significant breakthrough in our continued operations to degrade Al-Shabaab capabilities in this sector,” he said, commending the troops for their coordination and professionalism.

Brig Gen Kayanja called on local leaders and residents to continue sharing information with security forces, noting that community cooperation remains critical in sustaining security gains.

The UPDF contingent under AUSSOM, working closely with Somali forces, continues to conduct operations aimed at weakening Al-Shabaab and supporting efforts to restore lasting peace and stability in Somalia.