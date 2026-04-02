CDF Muhoozi directs death sentence for suspect in killing of four children at Ggaba school

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has directed the death penalty against a suspect arrested over the brutal killing of four children at a daycare centre in Ggaba, Kampala.

In a statement shared on his X(formerly Twitter) handle, Gen Muhoozi said the suspect was already in custody and vowed that authorities would pursue the maximum punishment under the law.

“The suspect in the Ggaba attack has already been apprehended. We shall push for the death sentence for this criminal,” Muhoozi directed.

Police later confirmed the incident and provided details of how the attack unfolded at the facility.

According to the Uganda Police spokesperson, Rusoke Kituuma, officers responded swiftly after receiving a distress call from the daycare centre.

“Today, Thursday, April 2, 2026, at around 1100 hours, the Police in Ggaba responded to a distress call reporting an individual allegedly attacking children at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Program, a daycare centre located in Ggaba Parish, Makindye Division, Kampala City,”Kituuma said.

He added that responding officers managed to arrest the suspect at the scene, identifying him as 39-year-old Okello Christopher Onyum.

“Preliminary findings confirm the tragic loss of four minors during the incident,” Kituuma noted.

The deceased were identified as Eteku Gideon, aged about two years; Kaise Alungat, aged about two years; Ignatius Sserwange, aged about three years; and Ryan Odeke, aged about two years. All the victims were pupils at the same daycare centre.

Police said the suspect remains in custody as investigations continue.

“The suspect is currently under interrogation as investigations continue to establish his motive, background, and any other relevant circumstances surrounding this heinous crime,” Kituuma said.

He added that the force had extended condolences to the bereaved families and assured the public of a thorough probe.

“The Uganda Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the affected families and assures the public that all efforts are underway to ensure a thorough investigation and justice for the victims,” he said.

Management at the daycare centre told investigators that the suspect had earlier approached the premises seeking admission for a child, a request that was still being processed before the incident occurred.

Police noted that further updates will be provided as more details emerge from the ongoing investigations.