National Gaming Board destroys over 8,000 illegal gaming machines in countrywide operation

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) has destroyed 8,714 illegal gaming machines confiscated from various parts of the country as part of its ongoing efforts to eliminate unlawful gambling operations and protect the public from unregulated gaming activities.

The destroyed machines were seized during enforcement operations conducted across Kampala Metropolitan, Greater Kampala, Northern, Eastern and Western Uganda. The exercise was carried out with the support of the National Enterprise Corporation, which facilitated the destruction of the machines.

The latest operation underscores the regulator’s intensified campaign against illegal gaming operators who continue to flout the country’s gaming laws and regulations.

In a statement, the Board reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Ugandans from the dangers associated with unregulated gambling.

“We continue to work relentlessly to eliminate illegal operations, safeguard players from the risks of unregulated gambling, and promote a safe, fair, and responsible gaming environment across Uganda,” the Board said.

The regulator emphasized that player protection remains at the center of its enforcement activities, noting that illegal gaming establishments often expose the public to fraud, unfair gaming practices, and financial exploitation.

“Player Protection is Our Priority,” the Board stressed.

Over the years, the NLGRB has been vocal and consistent in its crackdown on illegal gaming activities, repeatedly warning operators against conducting gaming business without valid licenses. The Board has also carried out numerous enforcement operations resulting in the closure of illegal gaming centres, confiscation of unlicensed machines, and prosecution of offenders.

The proliferation of illegal gaming machines not only undermines government revenue collection but also poses significant social risks, particularly to vulnerable groups and young people who may be exposed to irresponsible gambling practices.

The Board has maintained that all gaming operators must comply with licensing requirements and operate within the legal framework established to ensure transparency, accountability, and consumer protection within the sector.

The destruction of the confiscated machines sends a strong signal to illegal operators that authorities will continue to pursue and dismantle unlawful gaming networks across the country.

NLGRB has urged the public to report illegal gaming activities and encouraged players to only engage with licensed operators as the regulator continues to strengthen oversight of Uganda’s gaming industry.

The enforcement action forms part of the Board’s strategy to create a safer and more responsible gaming environment while ensuring that all gaming activities in the country are conducted in accordance with the law.