African military leaders seek common strategy as Somalia Mission enters critical phase

Kampala, Uganda — July 30, 2026 — African military leaders have begun high-level discussions in Kampala on the future of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), with the mission facing growing financial uncertainty and evolving security challenges.



The Extraordinary Meeting of Chiefs of Defence Forces from troop-contributing countries is examining how the mission can maintain operations as support from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) is expected to end on December 31, 2026.

Opening the meeting, Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said the changing international funding environment should encourage African countries to strengthen regional cooperation and develop sustainable solutions for peace support operations.



He told delegates that preserving the progress made in Somalia would require collective commitment, strategic planning and closer coordination among troop-contributing countries.

The summit has attracted defence chiefs from Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Burundi, Djibouti, Egypt and Somalia. Their deliberations are expected to shape recommendations that will be considered by Defence Ministers before being forwarded to Heads of State.

Among the key issues under discussion are the impact of reduced logistical support, cooperation with Somali security institutions, force readiness and options for long-term financing of the mission.



Uganda has been a key contributor to peace operations in Somalia since 2007 and continues to deploy troops under AUSSOM, which succeeded previous African Union missions tasked with supporting the Somali government in restoring security and countering the al-Shabaab insurgency.

Analysts say the outcome of the Kampala meeting could influence the next phase of regional peace efforts, as African governments seek to sustain security gains while adapting to reduced external support.