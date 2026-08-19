UPDF unveils 2nd edition of CDF Inter-forces drill competition with over 1,400 troops to participate

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) will hold the second edition of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Inter-Forces Drill Competition from August 22 to 25 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, with more than 40 teams and over 1,400 participants expected to take part.

The competition, which is now part of the CDF’s annual calendar, will be held under the theme, “Precision, Discipline and Cohesion: Pillars of National Resilience and Transformation.”

The 2026 edition is significantly larger than the inaugural competition held in May 2025, which brought together 16 teams drawn from different UPDF formations, services and units.

Deputy Defence Public Information Officer Col Henry Obbo said the competition is intended to demonstrate the precision, discipline and coordination required in military drill while strengthening teamwork and cohesion across the force.

“In military terms here, the military drill we refer to, this is just the precise marching, weapon handling and synchronized movements. When we have a number of drills coordinated and structured, it forms what we call a parade,” Obbo said.

The competition will bring together senior officers, junior officers, warrant officers and other ranks, who will compete in sword, crop stick, pace stick, cane stick and foot drills.

The inaugural edition, held at Kololo on May 13, 2025, was the first CDF Inter-Forces Drill Competition in the history of the UPDF and attracted 16 teams. The competition featured foot drills, crop stick drills, cane stick drills and synchronised marching in slow and quick time.

The Internal Security Organisation (ISO) emerged as the overall winner, taking Shs10 million, while the Special Forces Command (SFC) finished as the first runner-up with Shs5 million. ISO also won the best sword drill category, while SFC emerged the best cultural integration team.

The first competition was introduced as an initiative to improve discipline, teamwork, professionalism and operational readiness among personnel from different UPDF formations and services. It was subsequently incorporated into the CDF’s annual programme.

The second edition, however, will go beyond the traditional military drill routines that dominated the inaugural contest by introducing more elaborate creative and cultural performances.

Obbo said the five best teams will qualify for freestyle drill displays that will combine military traditions with aspects of Uganda’s cultural heritage.

“This time we have over 40 teams, so it is a bit larger, and more than one thousand four hundred participants are competing. Participants are drawn from all the UPDF’s branches and services,” Obbo said.

He said the freestyle category will introduce team-based drills, formation changes, synchronised displays, music, storytelling and dance, giving the competition a broader dimension while maintaining its military character.

“The five top teams will also perform what we call freestyle drill displays, blending Ugandan cultural heritage with military tradition to highlight UPDF’s identity,” Obbo said.

The new format means that, unlike the inaugural edition which primarily tested mastery of conventional foot and arms drills, this year’s competition will also test the ability of teams to combine precision and discipline with creativity, coordination and cultural expression.

Obbo said the innovations are intended to make the event more engaging for the public while reinforcing the military values the competition was established to promote.

“Through these innovations, the competition seeks to promote excellence, precision in military drill, enhance operational readiness and esprit de corps, strengthen cooperation and friendship among branches and units of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, as well as showcase the force’s enduring traditions and values,” he said.

Preparations for this year’s competition have been taking place across different UPDF formations, with teams subjected to inspections and internal competitions ahead of the national contest. In May, Chief of Joint Staff Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba inspected preparations at the 4 Infantry Division and commended the troops for their discipline, coordination and precision.

The Motorised Infantry Division and Uganda Air Force College in Nakasongola were also inspected as part of preparations, with senior commanders urging participants to focus on mastering the drills rather than simply pursuing awards.

SFC, which performed strongly in the inaugural competition by winning the creative category and finishing runner-up in the normal drill category, has also been preparing teams for this year’s contest.

The competition will culminate in a grand finale on August 25, when the best-performing teams and individual participants will receive awards.

The organisers will recognise the Best Drill Team and Best Drill Commander, alongside special awards for innovation and cultural integration.

The grand finale will be officiated by CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who also serves as Special Presidential Advisor on Special Operations.

Obbo said the competition is ultimately intended to strengthen discipline, ingenuity, creativity and teamwork among UPDF personnel while preserving and showcasing Uganda’s military and cultural heritage.

“Overall, this competition aims to foster discipline, ingenuity, creativity and importantly teamwork among UPDF personnel, while also celebrating the force’s rich heritage that is built on our national heritage as Ugandans,” he said.

He urged members of the public and the media to attend the event, saying the competition will provide an opportunity for civilians to witness the discipline, coordination and traditions of the country’s armed forces.

“This event is more than a display of military precision. It’s a celebration of national pride, sovereignty, and the UPDF’s unwavering dedication to the Ugandan people,” Obbo said.

The UPDF has invited the public and media to attend the competition, which will run at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds from August 22 to 25, with the grand finale scheduled for August 25.