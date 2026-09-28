Moses Matovu murder suspect remanded to Luzira till November 

The man accused of killing veteran Afrigo Band musician Moses Matovu has been remanded to Luzira Upper Prison after appearing before the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Vincent Arnold Nsamba, 47, was charged with murder over the death of the 77-year-old musician, who died on September 24 after sustaining serious injuries during an early morning confrontation in Kibuli, Kampala.

Nsamba, also known as Sitenda, appeared before Senior Magistrate Aidah Nanjala, where the prosecution informed court that he allegedly caused Matovu’s death with malice aforethought on September 24, 2026, at Market B Zone in Kibuli Parish, Makindye Division.

The charge was read to Nsamba, who told court that he had heard and understood it.

However, Magistrate Nanjala cautioned him against making further comments because the magistrates’ court does not have jurisdiction to try murder, which is a capital offence.

“You are cautioned not to say anything because court has no jurisdiction to hear this case,” Nanjala told Nsamba.

The magistrate also informed Nsamba that he has a right to apply for bail before the High Court and that state-provided legal representation would be available to him during the trial.

Nsamba was subsequently remanded to Luzira Upper Prison until November 3, 2026, when the case will return to the Makindye court for mention as police and prosecutors continue with investigations.

The court appearance comes days after detectives reconstructed the events surrounding Matovu’s death in Kibuli, taking Nsamba and Rose Tumusiime, 26, back to several locations linked to the incident.

The reconstruction began at Rujumbura Bar, where Matovu and Tumusiime reportedly spent part of the night before proceeding to Tumusiime’s rented residence in Market Zone B. Detectives later moved with the suspects to the area where Matovu’s Land Rover was parked and where the fatal confrontation allegedly occurred.

According to police, Matovu was confronted at about 5:30am as he and Tumusiime were leaving her residence. Nsamba is alleged to have previously been in a relationship with Tumusiime.

Police said a physical confrontation followed, with Matovu intervening after Nsamba allegedly attacked Tumusiime.

During the reconstruction, Nsamba reportedly told detectives that he punched Matovu but did not intend to kill him.

“I boxed him and he fell down. But I did not intend to kill him,” Nsamba reportedly told detectives.

The account remains part of the police investigation and has not been tested in court.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala earlier said investigators were working to establish exactly what happened during the confrontation.

“Preliminary information indicates that the incident may have resulted from a physical fight. The exact circumstances surrounding the confrontation, however, are yet to be fully established,” Kawala said.

Matovu was rushed to Kibuli Hospital on a boda boda after sustaining the injuries, but he died shortly after arrival. Police subsequently mounted a manhunt for the suspect, leading to Nsamba’s arrest in Ochange Ward, Yesu Amala, Nansana Division, Wakiso District.

Detectives later searched Nsamba’s home in Nansana and reportedly recovered the jacket, shirt and trousers he allegedly wore on the day Matovu was attacked.

Tumusiime was also arrested in connection with the investigation and appeared at court on Monday, although her file was reportedly not ready for plea and she was taken away by security personnel.

The murder charge against Nsamba was brought under Sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code Act, according to the court report.

Matovu was buried in Kyanja on September 25, a day after his death, following funeral prayers in Kibuli.

The veteran musician was one of the key figures in Afrigo Band, which has remained one of Uganda’s longest-running music groups. He was part of the band’s development from its early years and remained active in its music for decades.

Police say investigations into his death are still ongoing as detectives work to establish the circumstances that led to the confrontation and Matovu’s fatal injuries.