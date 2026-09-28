Uganda exports to Italy hit Shs2.8t as coffee dominates trade

Uganda’s exports to Italy have reached $776.22 million (Shs2.8 trillion) in 2025, with coffee remaining the country’s biggest export to the European nation, according to the latest trade data based on UN Comtrade statistics.

The figures show Uganda’s exports to Italy have grown steadily over the past decade, rising from relatively low levels in 2016 before accelerating from 2021 onwards. Exports climbed to about $705 million in 2024 and increased further to $776.22 million in 2025, underscoring Italy’s growing importance as one of Uganda’s key export destinations.

Coffee, tea, mate and spices dominated Uganda’s exports, earning $682.88 million in 2025 and accounting for the largest share of trade between the two countries. Cocoa and cocoa preparations followed with $55.99 million, while fish, crustaceans and aquatic products contributed $22.72 million.

Uganda also exported animal and vegetable fats and oils worth $7.19 million, raw hides and skins worth $2.93 million, tobacco worth $2.07 million, live trees and flowers valued at $1.54 million, electrical and electronic equipment worth $1.25 million, and miscellaneous manufactured goods valued at $926,300.

Other exports included products of animal origin worth $134,500, pearls and precious stones worth $103,500, plastics worth $60,100, machinery and boilers worth $38,700, iron and steel products worth $16,700, optical and medical equipment worth $12,400, articles of iron or steel worth $7,500, vehicles worth $7,400, beverages and vinegar worth $3,800, paper products worth $2,900, and other made textile articles worth $2,800.

The export basket was completed by tools and cutlery worth $2,800, footwear worth $2,300, toys and sports equipment worth $1,700, and knitted apparel valued at $262, showing that although Uganda’s exports remain heavily concentrated in agriculture, a wider range of products is also reaching the Italian market.

The latest figures reinforce coffee’s position as Uganda’s leading foreign exchange earner. Government has in recent years intensified efforts to expand coffee production, improve value addition through processing and increase exports under its industrialisation agenda.

While Uganda’s exports to Italy continued to grow, Italy exported $103.03 million worth of goods to Uganda in 2025, with industrial machinery dominating the trade.

Machinery, nuclear reactors and boilers accounted for $59.59 million, followed by electrical and electronic equipment worth $10.80 million. Aircraft and spacecraft exports stood at $5.04 million, while articles of iron and steel contributed $4.96 million.

Pharmaceutical products were valued at $3.77 million, optical, medical and technical equipment reached $3.13 million, furniture and lighting products stood at $2.50 million, and paper products were valued at $1.60 million. Miscellaneous chemical products contributed $1.26 million, while ceramic products earned $1.03 million.

Italy also exported oil seeds and grains worth $737,500, textile articles worth $736,100, wood products worth $669,100, plastics worth $624,000, residues from the food industry worth $617,200, toys and sports equipment worth $570,900, and mineral fuels worth $562,600.

Other Italian exports included miscellaneous edible preparations worth $535,800, beverages and vinegar worth $497,100, animal and vegetable oils worth $443,900, tanning and dyeing extracts worth $361,100, essential oils and perfumes worth $324,600, aluminium worth $323,700, and meat and edible offal worth $314,600.

The trade data points to a relationship in which Uganda primarily supplies agricultural commodities, especially coffee, while Italy exports industrial machinery, manufactured goods and specialised equipment, reflecting continued expansion in trade between the two countries.