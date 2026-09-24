AFRIGO BAND’s MOSES MATOVU KILLING: New twist as eyewitness reveals woman at centre of fatal attack

A boda boda rider who helped rush veteran musician and Afrigo Band leader Moses Matovu to Kibuli Hospital has given an account of the events leading to the fatal assault, naming Rose Tumusime as the woman who was with the musician shortly before he was attacked.

Matovu, 77, was attacked in the early hours of Thursday in Kibuli Market Zone B, Makindye Division, and was later rushed to Kibuli Hospital, where he died from the injuries sustained in the assault.

Paul, the boda boda rider who said he witnessed the events and helped take Matovu to hospital, said the musician had been with Tumusime shortly before another man arrived and confronted him.

“I was around Kibuli when Matovu left with Rose Tumusime. After a short while, a man who is said to be in a relationship with her followed them to the house,” Paul said.

According to Paul, the man arrived at the house angry, damaged a window and then turned his attention to Matovu, whom he allegedly followed outside before attacking him.

“He first punched and smashed the window before going after Matovu. He caught up with him outside and beat him badly,” Paul said.

Paul said Matovu was left seriously injured and bleeding, prompting him and others to carry the musician and rush him to Kibuli Hospital in an attempt to save his life.

“I helped carry him and we rushed him to Kibuli Hospital because he was in a very bad condition. We hoped he would survive, but unfortunately he later died,” he said.

Paul’s account provides a possible new line of inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Matovu’s death, although police have not confirmed the alleged relationship between Tumusime and the man Paul referred to, nor have they established the motive for the attack.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachel Kawala confirmed that Kabalagala Police Station had opened a suspected murder case following the attack on Matovu.

“Police at Kabalagala have registered a case of suspected murder involving Matovu Moses, a musician with Afrigo Band,” Kawala said.

Kawala said Matovu was rushed to Kibuli Hospital after the attack but later succumbed to his injuries.

“Our task team is currently at the scene conducting investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Efforts are also underway to identify and apprehend the suspected assailants,” she said.

Police are expected to establish what happened before the assault, identify those involved and determine the motive as investigations continue.

The circumstances surrounding Matovu’s death have shocked the music fraternity, particularly because he had spent Wednesday evening performing before the attack.

Matovu performed at a farewell party for the outgoing Executive Director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda at Sheraton Kampala Hotel, where he entertained guests and interacted with several people.

Uganda National Oil Company official Tony Otoa was among those who spoke to Matovu during the event and later expressed disbelief at news of his death.

“I just can’t believe I talked to Moses Matovu last evening at Sheraton. He played at the farewell party of the outgoing Executive Director of the PAU,” Otoa wrote.

Otoa said he had also shared with Matovu memories of his late mother’s Afrigo Band music collection and told him how he and his brother used to trade her tapes.

“I told him about my late mother’s Afrigo collection and how my brother and I traded her tapes. I appreciated his craft. To wake up to his demise this morning is something I just can’t wrap my head around. Rest in peace, legend,” he said.

Born on June 19, 1949, in Kawempe, Kampala, Matovu built a music career spanning nearly six decades and became one of Uganda’s best known saxophonists, vocalists and composers.

He began his professional music career with the Thunderbirds Band before joining the Police Band and later the Cranes Band.

After the collapse of Cranes Band, Matovu and seven other musicians founded Afrigo Band in 1975, a group that went on to become one of Uganda’s longest serving and most influential live bands.

As the band’s longtime leader, saxophonist, vocalist and composer, Matovu helped shape the sound of Ugandan popular music and kept Afrigo Band performing through decades of political, social and musical change.