Afrigo Band’s Moses Matovu killed as heads for morning prayers

Veteran Ugandan musician and Afrigo Band leader Moses Matovu has died after being attacked by unknown assailants at Kibuli Market in Kampala, police have confirmed.

The 77 year old musician was assaulted on Thursday morning at Kibuli Market Zone B in Makindye Division and later succumbed to his injuries at Kibuli Hospital, according to police.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Rachel Kawala said detectives had opened a suspected murder case and launched investigations into the attack.

“Police at Kabalagala have registered a case of suspected murder involving Matovu Moses, a musician with Afrigo Band. Moses was allegedly attacked this morning by unknown assailants at Kibuli Market Zone B in Makindye Division, Kampala District,” Kawala said.

She added that Matovu was rushed to Kibuli Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“Our task team is currently at the scene conducting investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Efforts are also underway to identify and apprehend the suspected assailants,” Kawala said.

Police had not established the motive behind the attack by Thursday morning, and no arrests had been announced.

Matovu’s death marks the loss of one of Uganda’s most celebrated musicians, whose career spanned nearly six decades and helped shape the country’s live band music industry.

Born on June 19, 1949, in Kawempe, Kampala, Matovu developed his love for music while singing as a chorister at Namirembe Cathedral. He began his professional career with the Thunderbirds Band in 1967 before joining the Uganda Police Band in 1968 and the Cranes Band in 1969.

In 1975, he became one of the founding members of Afrigo Band, a group that would grow into Uganda’s longest running and most successful live band. As its leader, singer, saxophonist, flautist and songwriter, Matovu steered the band through changing musical eras while preserving its signature blend of Congolese rumba, jazz, funk and Ugandan traditional rhythms.

Under his leadership, Afrigo Band became synonymous with live entertainment in Uganda, producing timeless songs that remained popular across generations.

The band’s performances became a regular feature of Kampala’s entertainment scene, while its international tours took Ugandan music to audiences in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Africa, Denmark, Sweden, China, the United Kingdom and the United States.

In 2025, Matovu led Afrigo Band’s 50th anniversary celebrations, marking five decades since the group’s formation. The milestone cemented his place among the country’s most influential cultural figures, having mentored younger musicians while championing live instrumentation throughout his career.

Police said investigations into the attack are ongoing, with more details expected as detectives continue pursuing the assailants.