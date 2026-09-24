Prime suspect in murder of Afrigo Band musician Moses Matovu arrested 

Police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of veteran Afrigo Band musician Moses Matovu, hours after the musician was fatally assaulted in Kibuli, Kampala.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Vincent Nsamba and was arrested in Ochange Ward, Yesu Amala, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala.

“The prime suspect in connection with the murder of Afrigo Band musician Matovu Moses has been arrested,” Kawala said in a statement on Thursday.

She identified the suspect as Nsamba Vincent, 41, saying he was apprehended following investigations into the circumstances surrounding Matovu’s death.

“Nsamba was arrested in Ochange Ward, Yesu Amala, Nansana Division, Wakiso District,” Kawala said.

The arrest follows a police investigation into the events that led to Matovu’s death at Kibuli Hospital on Thursday morning after he sustained serious injuries in an early morning confrontation in Kibuli Market Zone B, Makindye Division.

Earlier, police said Matovu had gone to the residence of a woman identified as Rose Tumusime at about 5:30am before the two allegedly encountered a man who was previously in a relationship with the woman.

According to police, a physical altercation followed, leaving Matovu with severe injuries. He was subsequently rushed to Kibuli Hospital by a boda boda rider but later died while receiving treatment.

“Investigations into the murder are ongoing, with police working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring all those responsible to justice,” Kawala said.

Tumusime, who was with Matovu shortly before the confrontation, was also arrested earlier in the investigation and was assisting detectives to establish what happened.

A boda boda rider identified as Paul, who helped take Matovu to Kibuli Hospital, earlier told Eagle Online that he witnessed part of the confrontation. Paul said Matovu had left with Tumusime before another man followed them and confronted the musician.

Police have, however, stressed that investigations are still ongoing and that the exact circumstances surrounding the confrontation and Matovu’s death are yet to be fully established. Police earlier said their task team was collecting evidence from the scene as investigators worked to establish what happened.

The arrest of Nsamba marks a major development in the investigation that began Thursday morning after Kabalagala Police registered a case of suspected murder following the attack on the veteran musician.

Matovu, 77, was one of the founding members and longtime leaders of Afrigo Band, which was formed in 1975. He spent more than five decades in Uganda’s music industry as a vocalist, saxophonist, composer and bandleader, becoming one of the country’s best-known figures in live music.

His death has since drawn widespread mourning from musicians, fans and public figures, with tributes focusing on his contribution to Uganda’s music industry and the generations of performers he influenced.

Police said investigations will continue to establish the full circumstances of the killing and determine whether other people were involved.