Gov’t confirms Prince Edward Nyabongo I coronation for September 29

The government has confirmed that the coronation of His Majesty Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I as the 13th Omukama of Tooro will take place on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at Karuziika Palace in Fort Portal City.

This will mark the formal installation of a new cultural leader following the death of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Minister of State for Gender and Culture Affairs, Mary Kuteesa Kamuli, during a press briefing at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala after the government received official communication from Tooro Kingdom confirming the completion of the succession process.

“Tooro has a new king. The coronation of His Majesty Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I, the 13th Omukama of Tooro, is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 29 September 2026, at Karuziika Palace, Fort Portal City,” Kamuli said.

She said the coronation will represent the continuity of the Obukama Bwa Tooro and provide an opportunity for Ugandans to celebrate the kingdom’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

King Oyo died in August while receiving treatment in the United States, bringing to an end a reign that began in 1995 when he was crowned at the age of three, making him one of the world’s youngest reigning monarchs.

Kamuli paid tribute to the late king, saying his contribution to Tooro Kingdom and Uganda’s cultural heritage would always be remembered, while extending condolences to Queen Mother Best Kemigisa and Princess Ruth.

“We will always miss King Oyo and we will always hold him in a special place in our culture and in our hearts,” she said.

Planned Coronation of Omukama of Tooro.pdf

The minister explained that Prince Edward’s accession followed the traditional succession procedures of Tooro Kingdom before receiving formal recognition through the kingdom’s governing organs.

She said the Babiito Royal Clan, led by Omusuuga Charles Kayondo Kamurasi Akiiki, selected Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma on September 9 at Karuziika Palace. The decision was then presented to the Rukurato Rw’Obukama Bwa Tooro, the kingdom’s Supreme Council, which endorsed the succession during a meeting at Muchwa on September 15.

“Following the completion of the succession process, Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma was formally affirmed as the successor to the Obukama Bwa Tooro and assumed the official name and title of His Majesty Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I,” Kamuli said.

She added that the government had received the official resolutions of both the Succession Committee and the Rukurato supporting the process, paving the way for state recognition.

Kamuli said the succession is consistent with Article 246 of Uganda’s Constitution, which recognises traditional and cultural institutions, and the Institution of Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act, 2011, which provides the legal framework for their recognition and operation.

She revealed that Tooro Kingdom had formally requested the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to facilitate the declaration and publication of Edward Nyabongo I as the recognised Omukama in the Uganda Gazette, an important legal step in completing the recognition process.

According to the minister, the September 29 ceremony will not only install a new king but will also showcase Tooro’s cultural identity and strengthen Uganda’s cultural tourism.

“It will provide an opportunity for the people of Tooro, their cultural institutions, invited guests and the people of Uganda to witness and celebrate the continuity of the Obukama Bwa Tooro,” she said.

The government appealed for calm as preparations continue for the historic ceremony, urging the people of Tooro and all stakeholders to uphold peace, unity and respect throughout the event.

“I call upon all stakeholders to fully participate and work together to ensure that the coronation is conducted peacefully, respectfully and in accordance with the Constitution and the customs and traditions of the people of Tooro,” Kamuli said.

She congratulated the people of Tooro on what she described as a historic moment for the kingdom and wished Omukama Edward Nyabongo I success as he begins a new chapter of cultural leadership.