Key suspect arrested in murder of UCU Dean of Students Affairs Pamela Tumwebaze

The Joint Security Task Team has arrested a key suspect in the murder of Pamela Tumwebaze, the Director of Students Affairs at Uganda Christian University.

In a statement released on Saturday, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachel Kawala confirmed that the suspect, identified as Taewaiko Dak Hussein was arrested on February 14, 2026, in Budaka District.

“The Joint Security Task Team investigating the murder of Tumwebaze Pamela, the Director of Students Affairs at Uganda Christian University has successfully arrested one of the key suspects, identified as Taewaiko Dak Hussein, in connection with the crime,” Kawala said.

She added that the suspect was apprehended at his hideout and was found in possession of the deceased’s property.

“The suspect was arrested today 14th February 2026, at his hideout in Budaka District, where he was found in possession of the deceased’s property, a critical piece of evidence linking him to the murder. Preliminary findings further indicate that the suspect is a former house help to the deceased,” she stated.

Pamela Tumwebaze was attacked and killed earlier this week in a brutal incident that stunned staff and students at the Mukono based institution. She was later laid to rest at her ancestral home in western Uganda, in an emotional burial attended by family, colleagues, students and leaders from the university.

Tumwebaze had served as Director of Students Affairs at Uganda Christian University for several years, earning respect for her firm but compassionate approach to student welfare and discipline. She was widely credited for strengthening student support systems, promoting counseling services and championing student leadership initiatives at the university.

She was a dedicated and approachable person and students remembered her as a motherly figure who always kept her office open to those in need of guidance.

Kawala emphasized that investigations are still ongoing and that more details will be shared as the inquiry progresses.

“Investigations into the matter are ongoing, and further updates will be communicated in due course as progress is made,” she said.

Security agencies have since intensified efforts to establish the full circumstances surrounding the murder as the university community continues to mourn one of its senior administrators.