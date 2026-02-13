UBOS donates 4,050 census tablets to religious and cultural institutions

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics yesterday donated 4,050 tablets and six computers to selected religious, cultural and government institutions in a move aimed at strengthening administrative data systems across the country.

The devices, which were used during the National Population and Housing Census 2024, were handed over at a ceremony held at Statistics House in Kampala. The donation targets institutions within the National Statistical System to enhance data collection, management and reporting.

UBOS Executive Director Dr Chris N Mukiza said the redistribution is part of the Bureau’s post census utilisation strategy designed to maximise public investment in digital data infrastructure.

“I can confirm they are still in very good and usable condition. They should principally be deployed for statutory and administrative data purposes to strengthen data collection, analysis, dissemination and evidence based policy decision making,” Dr Mukiza said during the handover.

He noted that the government invested significant resources in procuring the devices and that redeploying them to institutions that generate administrative data will improve efficiency and support evidence-based planning.

According to UBOS, the intervention reflects continued efforts to strengthen collaboration with faith based organisations, cultural institutions and other planning bodies within the National Statistical System.

Dr Mukiza said the tablets will help religious institutions, including Uganda’s more than 26,730 Born Again churches, to better organise and manage administrative data for planning purposes.

“The tablets will help in collecting administrative data to support better planning,” he said, urging beneficiaries to ensure the devices are used responsibly and for institutional work.

He also called on religious leaders to use their platforms to promote productivity and economic empowerment among their followers.

“Just praying alone will not improve lives. People must be encouraged to work hard and better themselves,” Mukiza emphasized.

UBOS officials said the donation marks an important step in sustaining the digital gains made during the 2024 census while deepening the use of quality administrative data to inform national development.