Makerere, Kyambogo among public universities hit by severe staffing crisis

Parliament has exposed alarming understaffing levels across Uganda’s public universities, revealing that several institutions are operating far below half of their required academic workforce, with some functioning at less than 20 percent staffing capacity.

Presenting the report on the 2026/27 National Budget Framework Paper, Remigio Achia, Vice Chairperson of the Budget Committee, told Parliament that the crisis is undermining the quality of higher education.

“Most public universities are grossly understaffed, with some institutions operating below 20 percent staffing levels,” Achia said.

He added, “This persistent gap continues to strain the system and affects teaching, research and supervision.”

According to the committee report, Busitema University has the lowest staffing level at just 10 percent and currently has only nine professors despite its multi-campus structure. Muni University operates at 15.65 percent and is grappling with a wage gap of Shs8.2 billion.

Soroti University stands at 19 percent, while Kabale University operates at 24.6 percent. Kabale has about 13 professors but requires an additional Shs10 billion to recruit more staff.

Lira University, a science-based institution, is operating at a 22.2 percent staffing level and currently has only two professors and 12 associate professors. The report indicates that Gulu University has nine professors and is operating at 39.04 percent.

Makerere University, the country’s oldest public university, is functioning at 39.63 percent staffing level, while Kyambogo University stands at 34 percent and requires an additional UGX28.5 billion to address wage shortfalls and boost recruitment.

Mbarara University of Science and Technology operates at 33 percent, while the Uganda Management Institute stands at 49.6 percent. UMI currently has eight professors and requires Shs2.18 billion for recruitment and promotions.

Mountains of the Moon University recorded the highest staffing level among the listed institutions at 72 percent and has only four professors.

“The Committee recommends that the Government commits to addressing the persistent issue of understaffing in public universities so that they operate at an average of at least 50 percent staffing level,” Achia noted.