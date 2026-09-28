UNBS seizes 17,770 litres of illicit alcohol in Kampala 

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has seized 17,770 litres of illicit alcohol in a surveillance operation conducted in Kampala’s Nakulabye and Kiwunya suburbs after receiving consumer complaints about substandard alcoholic products on the market.

The operation, carried out on September 28, also uncovered approximately 8,500 litres of unlabelled neutral spirit packed in 34 drums and about 600 bottles of uncertified 200ml gin.

UNBS said the enforcement exercise was conducted under the UNBS Act, Cap 210, the UNBS Market Surveillance Regulations, 2022, and applicable standards including US EAS 109:2018 on Potable Spirit Specifications and US 1028:2013 on Labelling Requirements for Pre packaged Products.

Among the uncertified gin brands seized were Timing, Soccer, Kyakabi, Revo and Cheza.

“Consumers should always look for properly labelled and certified alcoholic products when making purchases and report suspected uncertified, improperly labelled or otherwise non compliant products for investigation,” UNBS said.

Happy Emmanuels Stores recorded the largest seizure, with 9,120 litres of illicit alcohol confiscated alongside 4,500 litres of unlabelled neutral spirit packed in 18 drums.

At Fred Asiimwe’s Store, inspectors seized 2,320 litres of illicit alcohol and approximately 4,000 litres of unlabelled neutral spirit contained in 16 drums.

Other premises targeted during the operation included Harriets Shop, where 3,500 litres of illicit alcohol were confiscated, Lillies Quality Suppliers with 1,570 litres, Musoke Adolf Shop with 1,060 litres, and Nakulabye Super Waragi and Spirit with 200 litres.

UNBS also seized 216 bottles of uncertified gin from Brenda Beverages and Logistics Shop in Nakulabye, while 350 bottles were confiscated from Mwanguhya Shop in Kiwunya.

The bureau said the operation forms part of its ongoing market surveillance efforts to remove dangerous and non compliant products from the market and safeguard consumers from products that do not meet national standards.

“UNBS is committed to protecting consumers and the environment against dangerous substandard products,” the bureau said.

UNBS is mandated to develop, promote and enforce standards aimed at protecting public health, safety and the environment, while ensuring fairness in trade and precision in industry through reliable measurement systems.