Indian Singer Neha Kakkar to grace India Day 2026 as Ruparelia Group injects cash

Indian music star Neha Kakkar will headline India Day 2026 in Kampala on October 3, with the Ruparelia Group joining a list of leading corporate sponsors backing one of Uganda’s biggest celebrations of Indian culture, heritage and community.

Kakkar confirmed her appearance through a video message to Ugandans, inviting fans to attend the celebration with their families while supporting a charitable cause that has become part of the annual event.

“Hello Uganda, this is Neha Kakkar and I’m super excited to announce that I’m coming to Uganda. Get ready for an incredible celebration at India Day 2026 on October 3 right here in Kampala,” she said.

The celebration has grown into a major annual gathering that brings together Uganda’s Indian community, business leaders, government officials and the wider public through music, cultural performances, business networking and community engagement.

The Ruparelia Group has been named among the principal sponsors of this year’s event, alongside headline sponsor Kansai Plascon Uganda. Other sponsors include Tembo and Lifeline Steels, Airtel Uganda, TyreXpress, Travelog, Bank of Baroda Uganda, Technology Associates, Empire, Inspiring Solutions, Victoria University, Suzuki by CFAO, Africa Global Logistics and BZolutions Global Private Limited.

India Day is traditionally held around India’s Independence Day, commemorated on August 15, and has evolved beyond cultural festivities into a platform that showcases the contribution of Uganda’s Indian community to the country’s social and economic development.

“Come with your family and friends, enjoy the night and most importantly be a part of a cause that can change lives. See you all, much love,” Kakkar added.

The Ruparelia Group’s involvement builds on its support for the 2025 India Day celebrations at Kololo Independence Grounds, where entertainment was combined with a humanitarian campaign to help Ugandan children born with congenital heart defects.

The initiative mobilised support for life saving heart surgeries in India, with the first group of 50 children scheduled to travel for specialised treatment through contributions from participating organisations, including the Ruparelia Group.

Last year’s event featured Indian music, traditional dances, authentic cuisine and fundraising activities that placed healthcare and community support at the heart of the celebrations.

Founded by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, the Ruparelia Group has maintained a longstanding association with Uganda’s Indian community through investments and community initiatives spanning education, healthcare, sports, culture and social development.

Its portfolio includes Speke Resort and Convention Centre, Speke Hotel, Kampala Parents’ School, Kampala International School Uganda and Victoria University, while the Ruparelia Foundation has supported numerous charitable initiatives across the country.

Sudhir Ruparelia has also previously served as a trustee of the Indian Association of Uganda, reflecting the group’s long standing ties with the community behind the annual celebration.

The 2026 sponsorship lineup brings together companies from banking, telecommunications, manufacturing, education, transport, technology and logistics, underscoring the growing commercial and cultural profile of India Day in Uganda.

This event continues to provide a platform for recognising the contribution of Uganda’s Indian community while strengthening the longstanding relationship between Uganda and India.

“Get ready for an incredible celebration at India Day 2026 on October 3 right here in Kampala,” Kakkar said.