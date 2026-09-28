Court challenge puts Tooro Coronation under legal cloud

September-28-2026-FORT PORTAL, Uganda — The planned coronation of Prince Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I as the new King of Tooro has come under a last-minute legal challenge, with applicants asking the High Court in Fort Portal to stop Tuesday’s installation ceremony.

The application was filed on Monday, September 28, by two Batooro, Derick Alitugabira and Juliet Kangume, together with Walezi Wa Katiba, an organisation that promotes constitutionalism, the rule of law and good governance.

Through their lawyers, Thomas and Michael Advocates, the applicants are seeking an interim order restraining the coronation scheduled for September 29 at Karuziika Palace.

They want the court to suspend the ceremony until a substantive case challenging the process through which Prince Nyabongo was selected is heard and determined.

The applicants say allowing the installation to proceed before the wider succession dispute is resolved could result in consequences that would be difficult to reverse.

Dispute over succession

The legal challenge centres on an alleged will left by the late Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who died on August 27.

According to the applicants, the document provided for the late king’s son to succeed him and, if he was unavailable, for succession to pass to a cousin.

They argue that the process that resulted in Prince Nyabongo’s selection did not comply with the succession arrangements contained in the alleged will. These are claims made by the applicants and remain subject to determination by the court.

Former Tooro Queen Mother Best Kemigisa has been named as a respondent. The applicants refer to statements attributed to her concerning the alleged existence of a son of the late king and want the court to require her to identify and produce the person they claim was named as heir.

The current Omukama, the former Queen Mother and the Attorney General are listed among the respondents.

Coronation preparations continue

The court application comes as the kingdom completes preparations for the September 29 ceremony.

The Babiito Royal Clan selected Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma as successor, after which the Tooro Kingdom Supreme Council confirmed him. The kingdom subsequently announced that he would take the royal name Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I.

The official programme has the king-designate undertaking traditional rites at Rwengoma Palace before a night procession to Karuziika Palace. Thousands of people are expected to accompany him through Fort Portal carrying reed-lit torches, with a traditional mock battle at the Mugabante entrance forming part of the ceremony symbolising the transfer of authority.

On Tuesday morning, Nyabongo is scheduled to attend a church service at St John’s Cathedral before returning to Karuziika Palace for the main ceremony. President Yoweri Museveni is expected to attend as chief guest, while the kingdom has projected an attendance of more than 50,000 people.

The Attorney General, Sam Mayanja, had earlier cleared the kingdom to continue with preparations, saying at the time that no formal court challenge had been registered.

As of Monday, however, the High Court in Fort Portal had not heard or determined the emergency application.

The coronation therefore remained scheduled for Tuesday, while the court challenge introduced a new legal issue on the eve of the ceremony.