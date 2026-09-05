Ruparelia Group among key sponsors of India Day 2026

The Ruparelia Group has been named among the key sponsors of India Day 2026, an annual celebration for Uganda’s Indian community and Ugandans to celebrate Indian culture, heritage, business and the longstanding relationship between Uganda and India.

The 2026 celebration will be headlined by Kansai Plascon Uganda, with the Ruparelia Group listed among the principal sponsors. Other partners include Tembo and Lifeline Steels, Airtel Uganda, TyreXpress, Travelog, Bank of Baroda Uganda, Technology Associates, Empire, Inspiring Solutions, Victoria University, Suzuki by CFAO, Africa Global Logistics and BZolutions Global Private Limited.

India Day has grown into a major annual gathering for Uganda’s Indian community, combining cultural entertainment, business networking, community engagement and social responsibility.

The celebration is held around India’s Independence Day, commemorated on August 15, and provides an opportunity for the Indian community in Uganda to showcase its culture while highlighting its contribution to the country’s social and economic development.

The Ruparelia Group’s participation in the 2026 event comes after the conglomerate supported the 2025 India Day celebrations, which were held at Kololo Independence Grounds and combined cultural festivities with a major humanitarian initiative.

The 2025 celebrations raised support for Ugandan children born with congenital heart defects, with partners committing resources towards life-saving surgeries in India.

The first group of 50 children was scheduled to travel to India for specialised treatment, with the Ruparelia Group among the organisations supporting the initiative.

The 2025 event also featured Indian music, traditional dances, Indian cuisine and performances by Indian artists, alongside a fundraising drive that placed healthcare and community support at the centre of the celebrations.

The Ruparelia Group has maintained a longstanding association with Uganda’s Indian community and has supported initiatives in education, healthcare, sports, culture and community development through its businesses and the Ruparelia Foundation.

Founded by businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, the group has interests in real estate, hospitality, education, insurance, agriculture, media and other sectors. Its businesses include Speke Resort and Convention Centre, Speke Hotel, Kampala Parents’ School, Kampala International School Uganda, Victoria University and other investments.

Sudhir Ruparelia has also held leadership responsibilities within the Indian community in Uganda, having previously served as a trustee of the Indian Association of Uganda.

The sponsorship of India Day 2026 therefore adds to the group’s involvement in initiatives aimed at strengthening cultural ties and supporting communities in Uganda.

The 2026 sponsorship lineup brings together companies from banking, telecommunications, manufacturing, education, transport, technology, logistics, mobility and other sectors, reflecting the growing commercial and cultural profile of India Day.

Beyond the entertainment and cultural displays, the event continues to provide a platform for recognising the contribution of the Indian community to Uganda and strengthening people-to-people relations between the two countries.

India Day 2026 will bring together business leaders, members of the Indian community, government representatives and the wider public for another celebration of culture, partnership and community.