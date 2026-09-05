Masaka farmers count losses as four-month drought destroys crops

Farmers in Masaka City are counting heavy losses after nearly four months of persistent sunshine and dry conditions destroyed coffee, matooke and other food crops, threatening household incomes and food security.

The prolonged drought has left large sections of farmland severely affected, with farmers in Kanabukulilo Village, Bisanje Ward in Kimanya Kabonera Division, reporting significant crop damage and financial losses.

The situation came to the attention of the State Minister for Local Government, Justine Nameere Nsubuga, during a visit to affected farmers, where she expressed concern over the impact of the prolonged dry spell on agricultural production and the livelihoods of farming households.

“The situation is worrying because farmers have invested their money and labour in these crops, only to lose them because of the prolonged drought,” Nameere said.

Farmers also raised concerns over the continued sale of fake fertilisers and other agricultural inputs, saying they have lost money after purchasing products that failed to produce the expected results.

The farmers said the problem of counterfeit inputs has compounded the effects of the drought, leaving them with damaged crops and additional financial losses after spending money on ineffective products.

Nameere criticised agricultural extension workers and production officers for what she described as inadequate guidance to farmers on preparing for and responding to prolonged dry spells.

She said some of the losses could have been reduced if agricultural officers had effectively carried out their responsibilities by advising farmers on appropriate farming practices, drought-resistant crops and other measures for managing prolonged periods without rainfall.

“The extension workers and production officers should have guided farmers on how to prepare for such situations. Some of these losses could have been minimised if farmers had received the necessary advice in time,” she said.

The Minister said government is already pursuing measures to strengthen farmers’ resilience to climate-related challenges, revealing that a new irrigation project has recently been signed, with Masaka City among the areas expected to benefit.

The irrigation project is intended to support agricultural production by providing farmers with an alternative source of water during prolonged dry spells, reducing their dependence on rainfall.

Nameere said irrigation would be particularly important as farmers increasingly face unpredictable weather patterns that can disrupt traditional rain-fed agriculture.

She also pledged to engage the Office of the Prime Minister to explore possible assistance for farmers who have been affected by the current drought.

The Minister further called for stronger action against dealers in fake agricultural inputs, saying farmers need protection from products that increase their losses at a time when they are already facing difficult farming conditions.

She said government must pursue both immediate interventions for affected farmers and long-term measures, including irrigation and improved agricultural extension services, to help communities withstand future dry spells.

Nameere was accompanied during the visit by the Masaka Resident City Commissioner, Washaki Ahmed.