Speke Group acquires new speed boats ahead of Paradise Island opening

The Speke Group has acquired a fleet of new luxury passenger speed boats to ferry guests to and from its highly anticipated Paradise Island Resort on Lake Victoria.

The sleek high speed boats, finished in the resort’s signature white and turquoise branding, are designed exclusively for passenger transfers between Speke Resort Munyonyo and the private island resort, with the journey expected to take about 20 minutes across Lake Victoria.

A video shared on social media shows one of the newly acquired passenger speed boats carrying guests during test runs, giving the public a glimpse of what will become the official transport experience for visitors heading to the exclusive island retreat.

This investment adds to Speke Group’s current marine infrastructure for Paradise Island, which also includes a specially designed barge unveiled earlier to transport supplies, construction materials and operational equipment to the island, allowing guest transport and logistics to run separately.

The speed boats form part of the final preparations for a resort that has evolved from one of Uganda’s most ambitious tourism projects into a landmark luxury destination expected to attract both local and international visitors.

Construction of Paradise Island began in May 2021 under the leadership of Rajiv Ruparelia and Sheena Ruparelia, transforming a secluded 19 acre island into an eco luxury resort while preserving its natural rocky landscape and rich birdlife.

The development, located about 12 kilometres from Speke Resort Munyonyo, has been carefully designed to blend modern hospitality with nature, offering guests privacy, panoramic views of Lake Victoria and an exclusive island experience unlike any other in Uganda.

The resort features 38 accommodation units, including standard cottages, cliff hanger cottages overlooking the lake, spacious two bedroom deluxe cottages and executive villas, all positioned to maximise scenic views and tranquillity.

Paradise Island will also offer restaurants, bars, conference and event spaces, swimming pools, waterfront leisure areas and water sports facilities, making it suitable for holidays, honeymoons, corporate retreats, weddings and private celebrations.

Sheena Ruparelia has previously revealed that the resort operates as a 100 percent solar powered eco lodge, making sustainability a central part of its identity while protecting the island’s delicate ecosystem.

The project also builds on the Ruparelia Group’s long standing investment in Uganda’s hospitality sector. The group already operates

Speke Resort Munyonyo, Speke Hotel, Kabira Country Club, Forest Cottages, Dolphin Suites

and other premier properties.

The new speed boats are meant to ease the guests’ journey across Lake Victoria to the island in the lake.