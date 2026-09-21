Paradise Island’s breathtaking lagoon pool takes shape at Lake Victoria luxury resort

Paradise Island’s spectacular lagoon style swimming pool has emerged as the centrepiece of the luxury waterfront development, with newly released footage revealing a massive resort style water oasis taking shape on the shores of Lake Victoria.

The visuals show the pool already filled with water as contractors complete the final stages around the facility, giving the clearest indication yet of what is expected to become one of Uganda’s most striking resort swimming pools.

Stretching across a vast section of the development, the free flowing pool departs from the traditional rectangular design and instead winds around landscaped islands planted with tropical greenery, creating the appearance of a natural lagoon set within an exclusive lakeside retreat.

The footage captures broad cream coloured walkways curving around the water, while stone clad structures built at the pool’s edge are fitted with cascading waterfall features that will pour directly into the lagoon once fully operational.

Construction equipment remains on site as crews continue working on the finishing touches around the water attraction.

One of the most distinctive features is the series of planted islands rising from within the pool itself, where palm trees and ornamental plants have already been established to reinforce the tropical resort atmosphere overlooking Lake Victoria.

The expansive design allows the water to flow seamlessly between different sections of the pool, creating multiple relaxation spaces instead of a single swimming area. The curved edges, open waterfront setting and carefully planned landscaping give the facility the feel of an international island resort.

The progress marks another milestone for Paradise Island, a premium waterfront development that has steadily gained attention for its ambitious vision of combining luxury accommodation, recreation and hospitality within one destination.

Previous updates have showcased elegant villas, modern hospitality facilities, landscaped gardens and expansive outdoor spaces designed to complement the natural beauty of Lake Victoria.

The swimming pool now stands out as one of the project’s defining attractions, linking together the surrounding leisure spaces through its sweeping lagoon inspired layout.

The lakeside location further enhances the experience, with uninterrupted views across Lake Victoria adding to the tranquil setting that the development is seeking to create for guests, families, corporate visitors and holidaymakers.

The pool is the signature feature of Paradise Island and will anchor a destination designed to deliver world class leisure, luxury living and waterfront hospitality.