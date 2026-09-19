GoldStar Insurance celebrates 30 years with pledge to protect Uganda’s future

GoldStar Insurance Company has marked 30 years of operations with a celebration that honoured three decades of protecting Ugandan families and businesses, while reaffirming its promise to strengthen innovation, customer service and community impact as it enters a new chapter of growth.

The colourful anniversary event brought together company leaders, staff, clients, brokers, partners and invited guests, who reflected on the insurer’s journey since its establishment in 1996 and celebrated the people who have shaped its success over the past three decades.

A striking backdrop carrying the message “30 Years of Exceptional Insurance Coverage” set the tone for an evening that blended celebration with reflection, as speakers described the anniversary as a milestone built on trust, resilience and keeping promises to policyholders.

“This is more than an anniversary. It is a celebration of the trust our clients have placed in us for 30 years and a reminder that our promise is to continue protecting what matters most,” a company representative said during the celebrations.

The event also featured testimonials from partners and stakeholders, who credited the insurer with building long standing relationships in Uganda’s insurance industry and maintaining confidence among businesses and individual policyholders.

GoldStar Insurance, a member of the Ruparelia Group, has grown from a young general insurer into one of Uganda’s established non life insurance companies, offering motor, property, engineering, marine, travel, liability and commercial insurance products to customers across the country.

The anniversary comes after another significant achievement for the company. This year, Pan African rating agency GCR reaffirmed GoldStar’s AA(UG) national scale financial strength rating with a stable outlook, citing strong capitalisation, healthy liquidity and consistent earnings capacity.

The insurer’s statutory capital adequacy ratio stood at 311 percent, comfortably above the 200 percent minimum required by the Insurance Regulatory Authority.

GoldStar also recorded insurance revenue of Shs51.2 billion in 2025, representing a 21 percent increase that strengthened its position in Uganda’s increasingly competitive insurance market.

Beyond business growth, the company has used its 30th anniversary campaign to expand its community impact. Earlier this month, GoldStar partnered with My Tree Initiative Uganda and five Rotary Clubs to plant 150 fruit and indigenous trees at Kira Primary School in Wakiso District, where hundreds of pupils were trained in environmental conservation as part of the anniversary programme themed “30 Years. One Promise.”

The celebrations also come as Uganda’s insurance sector continues to expand. The Insurance Regulatory Authority has licensed 144 industry players for 2026, including 19 non life insurers, as regulators push for innovation, professionalism and wider insurance penetration across the country.

As GoldStar enters its fourth decade, company leaders said the focus will remain on strengthening digital services, improving claims experience, supporting businesses and households, and ensuring that the promise made to customers 30 years ago continues to define its future.

“We are not only celebrating where we have come from. We are building for the next 30 years with the same commitment to trust, protection and excellence that has brought us this far,” they said.