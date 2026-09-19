UPPC attains ISO 9001:2015 certification, sets sights on international market

Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) has attained ISO 9001:2015 certification, marking a major milestone in its transformation and reaffirming its commitment to quality, efficiency and customer-focused service delivery.

The certification confirms that UPPC’s Quality Management System meets internationally recognised standards and demonstrates the Corporation’s ability to consistently deliver products and services through robust, accountable and continuously improving processes.

For UPPC, the achievement is particularly significant as the Corporation strengthens its position not only as Uganda’s official Government publisher, but also as a modern printing and publishing institution capable of competing for business in the regional and international markets.

UPPC Managing Director, Prof. Sudi Nangoli, described the certification as an important step in building an institution that can compete on quality beyond Uganda’s borders.

“This certification demonstrates that UPPC is operating in accordance to internationally recognised quality standards. It strengthens confidence in our services and positions us to compete more effectively for opportunities both at home and in the international market,” Prof. Nangoli said.

As the official Government publisher, UPPC is responsible for publishing and disseminating authoritative Government information, including the Uganda Gazette, Laws and Legislations, while also providing commercial printing and publishing services.

Director Business Development, Rebecca Nyakairu said the certification reflects deliberate efforts to strengthen systems and embed quality across the Corporation.

“ISO certification is ultimately about the customer. We have strengthened our processes to deliver greater consistency, efficiency and accountability, while creating a culture of continuous improvement across UPPC,” Nyakairu said.

The certification comes as UPPC continues to modernise its operations, improve customer experience and strengthen its capacity to serve both public and private-sector clients.

About UPPC:

UPPC is a public enterprise fully owned by Government. It was established in 1992 by the UPPC Act, Cap 215 Section 2(2) to provide printing and publishing services to public and private entities and individuals.

The Corporation started out as the Government Printer under the British Colonial Government in 1902. In 1962 the Department remained under the Office of the President.

For details about UPPC, contact Ms. Hafitha Issa, Senior Public & Corporate Affairs Officer through email hafitha.issa@uppc.go.ug or 0781 093 293.