URSB secures prestigious ISO certification in service delivery boost

The Uganda Registration Services Bureau has been awarded the globally recognized ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification, an endorsement of its commitment to high standards, efficiency, and professional service delivery.

The announcement was marked by a ceremony at the Uganda Business Facilitation Centre Auditorium in Kampala, drawing senior government officials, board members, management, staff, and key stakeholders. The event was widely described as a landmark in the Bureau’s ongoing institutional reforms.

Officiating at the celebration, Theopista Mary Wenene, Deputy Head of Public Service and Deputy Secretary to Cabinet, praised the Bureau for demonstrating that public institutions can successfully embrace reform and modern management systems.

“URSB exemplifies how government institutions can drive transformation through strong systems, accountability, and results-oriented leadership. This certification signals not just compliance with global standards, but a deep institutional commitment to efficiency, transparency, and citizen-centred service delivery, ”she said.

Board Chairperson Francis K. Butagira attributed the achievement to deliberate governance improvements and focused strategic direction. He noted that the certification did not come by chance, but through consistent oversight and structured performance management.

“Sustainable excellence does not happen by chance,” Butagira remarked.

He added,“It requires structured systems, disciplined processes, and measurable performance. This certification validates the strategic direction we have taken as a Board and affirms that URSB is firmly on the path of institutional strength and credibility.”

Registrar General Mercy K. Kainobwisho described the recognition as both a milestone and a call to greater responsibility. She emphasized that ISO 9001:2015 provides a framework that promotes continuous improvement across all levels of the organization.

“ISO 9001:2015 provides a powerful framework for continuous improvement. It strengthens our resolve to deliver faster, standardized, and more reliable services. More importantly, it embeds a culture of quality across every level of our operations,”she said.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally accepted standard for quality management systems, focusing on customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, risk-based thinking, and sustained improvement.

For URSB, the certification goes beyond international recognition. It shows a renewed commitment to sound governance, improved performance, and better client experiences in business registration and intellectual property services. As the Bureau advances into this new phase, it has reaffirmed its pledge to place quality at the centre of its mandate, supporting Uganda’s economic growth through transparent and dependable registration services.