IRA attains ISO 9001:2015 certification as Uganda sets new standard in insurance regulation

The Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA) has attained the ISO 9001:2015 Certification, a globally recognized standard for quality management systems, marking a significant milestone in the regulator’s pursuit of service excellence and accountability.

The achievement signals the IRA’s commitment to elevating the standards of regulation in Uganda’s insurance sector to match global best practices. It follows a six-year voluntary effort by the Authority to align its internal management systems, processes, and service delivery mechanisms with international benchmarks.

“This certification reaffirms our commitment to excellence and continuous improvement in insurance regulation,” said Hajji Ibrahim Kaddunabbi Lubega, the IRA’s Chief Executive Officer, during the certification announcement.

ISO 9001:2015 is one of the world’s most widely used quality management standards, adopted by over one million organizations across 189 countries, according to ISO.org. By joining that league, Uganda’s insurance regulator aligns itself with internationally recognized principles of transparency, customer satisfaction, and continuous performance evaluation.

Hajji Lubega emphasized that pursuing ISO certification was not mandatory for IRA, but a deliberate and strategic step intended to position the Authority — and by extension the entire Ugandan insurance industry — for greater scrutiny, credibility, and improvement.

“If we make promises to the public about service, we must deliver according to international best practices,” he said, adding in Luganda, “Enkola eyo tugitwala ng’omusango kwe tuyina eri eggwanga.” (That level of service is not a favour, but a responsibility we owe to the nation.)

Research shows that ISO-certified institutions typically see 15–20% increases in customer satisfaction, thanks to greater operational efficiency and transparency. The IRA aims to set a precedent for other regulatory bodies across Africa by becoming an example of quality-driven public service delivery.

Hajji Lubega called on insurance service providers to also work towards ISO certification, noting that doing so would build public confidence and improve responsiveness to evolving customer demands.

“This certification enhances public trust. It also means we are challenging the rest of the insurance sector to match these standards by being ISO certified,” he said. In Luganda, he added, “Omuntu wa bulijjo alina okulaba nti ddala enkola yaffe ey’emirimu ekyuuse.” (The ordinary Ugandan must see that our way of working has truly changed.)

Susan Lubega, Managing Partner at Quality Assurance and Management Consulting, said the certification empowers the public to question service quality and hold the Authority and insurers to higher standards. She emphasized that ISO brings clarity to expectations on both sides — the regulator and the public.

Dorcus Mukite, a Senior ISO Auditor and Consultant who led the vetting process, said the audit revealed that IRA was already operating with a high level of institutional discipline and leadership.

“Actually, our job was mostly to formalize and verify. IRA was already doing what was required — in fact, they exceeded expectations in several areas,” she said, noting the authority met 11 core standards.

James Muwawu, an IRA board member, congratulated the management and staff on the milestone but reminded them that certification is not the end of the journey. Maintaining ISO status requires ongoing audits, evaluations, and a culture of continuous improvement.

“We commit as the board to continue supporting Management in upholding the principles of the ISO quality management system,” Muwawu said.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, the certification elevates IRA’s status regionally and internationally, placing it among regulators whose systems meet global standards.

Musa Lukwago, a Senior Economist at the ministry, noted that this international validation brings with it new responsibilities and expectations.

“You’ve opened up to the world,” he said. “Now they will want to track your performance — whether you’re keeping on track or not.”

Protazio Sande, IRA’s Director of Planning, Research, and Market Development, said the certification creates clarity around the roles and expectations of both the regulator and the industry.

“With this achievement, the public will know what to expect from insurance companies, and service providers will clearly understand the performance levels required of them by the regulator,” Sande said.

The ISO 9001:2015 Certification represents more than just a plaque on the wall for the IRA. It is a declaration of intent — to lead with integrity, regulate with efficiency, and serve Ugandans with the quality they deserve.