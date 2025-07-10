Makerere University clarifies global ranking amidst misreporting

Makerere University has clarified its global standing following misinterpretation of its position in the 2025 university rankings.

The University emphasized that its performance is often evaluated using multiple international metrics and ranking systems, including those by Times Higher Education (THE) and the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).

In a statement, the Office of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, stated: “It is pertinent to inform our stakeholders that, in addition to the ranking by Times Higher Education, Makerere University is also ranked by other international agencies. According to the latest Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) report, Makerere University is ranked 13th in Africa and 912th globally, maintaining its position as Uganda’s leading university.”

He added that EduRank, another global ranking body places Makerere 7th in Africa and among the top 5% of universities worldwide, with notable distinction in Health Sciences research.

“We wish to reassure our stakeholders, partners, alumni, students, and the general public that Makerere has regained its international reputation as a leader in collaborative research, with the highest impact noted in the SDGs,” Prof. Nawangwe added.

The clarification came following a letter from Times Higher Education dated July 9, 2025, addressed to Makerere University’s Director of Quality Assurance, Dr. Misinde.

The letter, authored by Victor Okeugo, Business Development Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, clarified that the published performance of Makerere in the 2025 World University Rankings (WUR) places it in the 1201–1500 band.

Okeugo stated, “The number 41 position stated in the article is inaccurate. Institutions within each band are listed alphabetically, not based on score.”

He further noted, “The article has conflated the World University Rankings 2025 and Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings when comparing Makerere University’s performance over time. This is also inaccurate.”

Makerere University reaffirmed its dedication to excellence in teaching and research, highlighting its continuous efforts in innovation and quality improvement.

“Makerere University remains firmly committed to excellence in teaching and learning, groundbreaking research and innovation, and the continuous improvement of our academic and research environment,” said Prof. Nawangwe.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Makerere’s improving rankings enhance Uganda’s reputation in the international academic and scientific community.