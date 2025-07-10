Lawyer charged over theft of Shs200m from Prof. Kanyeihamba

The Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday, 9 charged Obam Andrew, an advocate of the High Court with money laundering in connection with the theft of over $56,500 (Shs202 million)from retired Supreme Court Judge Prof. George Kanyeihamba.

According to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, working in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Obam was arraigned for allegedly conspiring with David Kaliisa , who served as a driver to Prof. Kanyeihamba to fraudulently obtain funds through stolen cheques.

The prosecution alleges that between October 2022 and September 2024, the duo orchestrated a scheme to steal and illegally transfer the funds from Prof. Kanyeihamba’s accounts. The money was reportedly deposited into the account of Loi Advocates — a law firm where Obam Andrew is the sole signatory.

“The accused conspired to defraud and launder over Shs56,500 using cheques that were unlawfully obtained from Prof. Kanyeihamba,” authorities said in a statement released Tuesday.

Obam was remanded to Luzira Prison until July 14, 2025 when he is expected to return to court to take a plea.

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit emphasized its ongoing commitment to prosecuting white-collar crimes particularly those involving trusted professionals. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges or suspects could arise as inquiries deepen.