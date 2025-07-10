Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
22.3 C
Kampala
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank
News

Lawyer charged over theft of Shs200m from Prof. Kanyeihamba

By Our Reporter
Lawyer Andrew Obam.

Must read

Our Reporter
Our Reporter

The Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday, 9 charged Obam Andrew, an advocate of the High Court with money laundering in connection with the theft of over $56,500 (Shs202 million)from retired Supreme Court Judge Prof. George Kanyeihamba.

According to the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, working in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Obam was arraigned for allegedly conspiring with David Kaliisa , who served as a driver to Prof. Kanyeihamba to fraudulently obtain funds through stolen cheques.

The prosecution alleges that between October 2022 and September 2024, the duo orchestrated a scheme to steal and illegally transfer the funds from Prof. Kanyeihamba’s accounts. The money was reportedly deposited into the account of Loi Advocates — a law firm where Obam Andrew is the sole signatory.

“The accused conspired to defraud and launder over Shs56,500 using cheques that were unlawfully obtained from Prof. Kanyeihamba,” authorities said in a statement released Tuesday.

Obam was remanded to Luzira Prison until July 14, 2025 when he is expected to return to court to take a plea.

Stanbic Pamoja

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit emphasized its ongoing commitment to prosecuting white-collar crimes particularly those involving trusted professionals. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges or suspects could arise as inquiries deepen.

Related Posts

Previous article
Makerere University clarifies global ranking amidst misreporting

More articles

- Advertisement -

Latest article

- Advertisement -

© Eagle Online. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks