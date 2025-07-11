UK-based COLAS firm to revamp over 100 roads across Kampala

Kampala Capital City Authority [KCCA] has entered into an agreement with UK-based global infrastructure firm COLAS to launch the Kampala City Roads and Bridges Upgrading Project [KCRBUP], a transformative infrastructure initiative that will rehabilitate and upgrade more than 118 roads across all five divisions of Uganda’s capital city.

Valued at €250 million [approximately Shs1 trillion], the four-year project is fully financed by UK Export Finance [UKEF]. Central Division will see the most extensive work with 54 roads, followed by Nakawa [27], Kawempe [15], Makindye [14], and Rubaga [8].

The signing ceremony, held at the Mayor’s Parlour on Thursday, was attended by Minister for Kampala Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, State Minister Kabuye Kyofatogabye, KCCA Executive Director Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, and the Deputy British High Commissioner to Uganda, Tiffany Kirlew.

The project will deliver wide-ranging improvements including modern pedestrian walkways, underground drainage systems, solar-powered street lighting, and urban landscaping, measures designed to enhance safety, reduce congestion, and beautify the city.

Three pedestrian bridges will be built at key points to improve safety and accessibility: Uganda Management Institute [Jinja Road], Kawempe Hospital, and Queensway [Entebbe Road].

“This partnership is a major step toward making Kampala a resilient, liveable, and sustainable city,” said KCCA Executive Director Buzeki. “Our residents deserve safe, accessible, and attractive roads, this project brings that vision closer to reality.”

This agreement adds to ongoing KCCA road projects, including the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project [KCRRP], which spans 70 kilometres, and the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme, covering at least 81 kilometres.

Combined, these initiatives are set to greatly enhance road connectivity, stormwater drainage, and urban mobility in the capital.

Minister Kabanda stressed the importance of robust oversight and prioritising local content. “We must ensure Ugandans benefit directly from this investment,” she said, calling for the use of local labour and materials.

Between 200 and 300 Ugandans are expected to be employed directly, with at least 40 percent of the work subcontracted to local companies. A majority of the construction materials will also be sourced locally.

“We are grateful to President Museveni, the Ministry of Finance, and our political leaders whose support has been instrumental,” Buzeki added. “We are committed, alongside all stakeholders, to delivering this project with the urgency it deserves. The people of Kampala have waited long enough.”

Deputy British High Commissioner Kirlew hailed the agreement as a reflection of the strong UK–Uganda partnership.

“This marks the sixth major UKEF-backed infrastructure project in Uganda and the second involving COLAS in the past eight years,” Kirlew noted. “Upon financial close, UKEF’s total portfolio in Uganda will exceed USD 1 billion, a clear indication of the UK’s long-term commitment to the country’s development.”

COLAS, which operates in more than 50 countries and has an annual turnover of €16 billion, has pledged to use low-carbon technologies and innovative construction methods for the Kampala project. This includes recycling existing road materials and deploying efficient traffic management systems to minimise disruption during construction.

Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago welcomed the initiative, calling it “a great moment” for the city. “We are not doing well in terms of mobility, this will significantly improve our infrastructure,” he said, while stressing the need for timely and transparent implementation.

COLAS Country Manager, Eng. Jensen Lars, thanked the Ugandan government and KCCA for their trust. “We are proud to support Kampala’s transformation and will uphold the highest standards of safety, transparency, and sustainability,” he said.

The project builds on COLAS’ growing footprint in Uganda, including its current involvement in the construction of Kabalega International Airport in Hoima.

Some of the roads slated for improvement include Kamwokya–Mbazira Road, Clinic Road, Gowan Road, Katale Road, and Katoogo Road. Others are Klementi Lubwama Road, Mulago Church Road, Mulwanyamuli Road, and Ssebagala Road.

In Makindye and surrounding areas, upgrades will be made to St Kizito Jambula Road, Junju Road, Buziga Islamic Road, Kabali Kabwa Road, Kakembo Road, Kansanga Kiwafu Road, Kiyingi Road, Lubowa Road, Muwuliriza Road, and Tank Hill Bypass. Additional roads such as Faraday Road, Kampala Road, Kirombe Road, Mulwana Kibira Road, and Naalya Road will enhance connectivity in both central and suburban areas.

With works set to commence shortly, residents of Kampala are looking forward to smoother, safer, and greener roads, and a capital city that is future-ready.