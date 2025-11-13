Sudhir’s Paradise Island Resort opens up L. Victoria tourism

A new jewel of luxury tourism is set to rise from the tranquil waters of Lake Victoria as Paradise Island Resort prepares for its grand opening in March 2026.

The magnificent eco-luxury retreat, developed by the Ruparelia Group under city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia promises to redefine high-end hospitality in Uganda by blending natural beauty with world-class comfort.

Located about twenty minutes by speedboat from Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, Paradise Island sprawls across nearly twenty acres of lush greenery, rocky shores, and serene waters.

Guests will experience the true spirit of island living surrounded by breathtaking lake views, exotic birdlife and a peaceful environment that captures the essence of Uganda’s natural charm.

The resort is designed to cater to both relaxation and adventure seekers. It features an array of accommodations including standard cottages, cliff-hanger cottages perched on rock edges, deluxe two-bedroom cottages and a selection of executive villas. Each unit offers sweeping lake views and is crafted with modern elegance while maintaining harmony with the island’s natural landscape.

Construction of the resort began in 2021 and has since reached completion, paving the way an ambitious hospitality project. Although earlier reports suggested an opening in late 2025, the developers have now confirmed that the grand launch will take place in March 2026.

In preparation for operations, the Ruparelia Group has already unveiled a specially designed barge to transport supplies, materials and staff to and from the island, demonstrating the scale of investment and logistical planning behind the project.

Beyond its architectural splendor, the resort will boost the local economy by creating jobs in hospitality, transport and tourism services, while elevating Uganda’s international image as a destination for luxury and eco-friendly travel.

The island symbolizes more than luxury, it represents growing tourism potential and a renewed commitment to showcase the wonders of Lake Victoria to the world.