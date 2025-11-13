Court denies NUP’s Waiswa Mufumbiro bail again as party launches his campaign in absentia

The Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court has once again denied bail to the National Unity Platform (NUP) Deputy Spokesperson, Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro who is charged with incitement to commit an offence.

In its ruling on Thursday, the court held that Mufumbiro was likely to interfere with ongoing investigations and therefore could not be released at this stage.

The court advised him to reapply for bail after the state finalizes investigations, but did not set any timelines for when that would happen.

When Mufumbiro’s legal team requested that the court specify a time frame for the investigation process, the presiding magistrate said the court would rely on the test of reasonableness. The case has since been adjourned to December 2, 2025.

Although the court acknowledged that all the sureties presented by Mufumbiro were substantial and met the legal requirements, it maintained that it was not convinced he would refrain from acts that could disrupt public order if released.

Mufumbiro is also facing a separate charge of unlawful drilling before the Kawempe Magistrate’s Court in Kanyanya, where proceedings are ongoing. The alleged incident reportedly involved unauthorized public mobilization activities, which authorities say violated public order laws.

Meanwhile, despite his continued detention, Mufumbiro remains determined to continue his political journey.

Speaking shortly after the ruling, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said the party would not be derailed by what he described as state persecution.

“Nakawa Magistrate’s Court has denied Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro bail regarding the case of incitement to commit an offence. This is in spite of the court saying that all his sureties were substantial,” Ssenyonyi said.

He added,“He also faces another charge of unlawful drilling at the Kawempe Magistrate’s Court in Kanyanya. Waiswa has told us to keep pressing on regardless of this persecution.”

Ssenyonyi further revealed that the NUP was proceeding with Mufumbiro’s campaign launch for the Nakawa East parliamentary seat, even in his absence.

“We’re now off to Mbuya 1 for the official launch of his campaigns for MP–Nakawa East Constituency,” he said.