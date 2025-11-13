Businessman Basajjabalaba’s mother to be buried on Saturday

The family of businessman Hajji Hassan Basajjabalaba has announced the burial programme for their late mother, Hajjat Azida Basajjabalaba who passed away in Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 10, 2025.

According to the family, the body of the late Hajjat Azida will arrive at Entebbe International Airport on Friday morning, November 14, 2025. After arrival, Salatul Janazah prayers will be held at Kibuli Mosque immediately after the Friday Juma prayers.

The body will later be transported to Ishaka, Bushenyi where a vigil will be held at the family home starting at 6:00 pm. The final burial will take place on Saturday, November 15, 2025, beginning at 11:00 am.

“Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’un! We surely belong to Allah and to Him we shall return,” the family stated in their announcement, inviting relatives, friends and well-wishers to join them in celebrating the life of their beloved mother.

Hajjat Azida, who died in her 80s had been receiving medical treatment in Germany before her passing. Family members described her as a humble, prayerful and generous matriarch who devoted her life to her children and community.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Hajjat Azida Basajjabalaba, who went to be with Allah on Monday evening in Cologne, Germany,” read part of the family statement.

Her son, Hajji Hassan Basajjabalaba is one of Uganda’s most prominent businessmen and serves as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Kampala International University (KIU).

Leaders from across the political and business circles, including the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among have sent their condolences to the family.

“This is a painful loss not only to the Basajjabalaba family but also to the wider NRM fraternity,” Speaker Among said in her message of condolence.

Hajjat Azida will be remembered as a devoted mother, a strong believer in Islam, and a respected figure whose compassion and wisdom influenced both her family and the community at large.