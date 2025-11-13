Works Ministry orders senior communications officer to report to new duty at East African Community Affairs

Fever has emerged between the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Ministry of East African Community Affairs after a senior communications officer allegedly refused to comply with deployment instructions issued nearly two months ago.

According to a letter dated November 4, 2025, seen by Eagle Online, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Transport, Dr. Aminah Zawedde, has reprimanded Ms. Susan Kataike, a Principal Communications Officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport, for refusing to take up her new posting at the Ministry of East African Community Affairs. Kataike has been at the Ministry of Works for close to 20 years.

“Reference is made to my letter dated 11th September 2025, deploying you to the Ministry of East African Community Affairs,” Dr. Zawedde wrote.

Dr. Zawedde added, “Further reference is made to the letter from the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of East African Community Affairs, dated October 15, 2025, regarding your non-reporting for duty.”

The letter indicates that Ms. Kataike’s continued absence has affected the ministry’s operations.

“As a result of your failure to comply with the posting instructions, this has greatly affected service delivery at the Ministry of East African Community Affairs,” the letter adds.

Dr. Zawedde warned that the officer’s conduct could attract disciplinary measures under the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders, 2021.

“You are reminded that refusal to comply with posting instructions is an act of misconduct which may result in disciplinary action according to Section F-c,” she stated.

The Permanent Secretary further directed Ms. Kataike to report to her new station with immediate effect, which shows the ministry’s intent to enforce compliance.

Efforts to get a comment from Ms. Kataike were unsuccessful by press time. Despite this reminder, Kataike has not yet reported for duty at the Ministry of East African Community Affairs.

Sources say her refusal to comply stems from her perceived view that the EAC Ministry is dry compared to the Works Ministry, which is termed the wet ministry.