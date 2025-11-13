Botswana launches sale of citizenship at $75,000 

Botswana has unveiled its first-ever Citizenship by Investment program, offering foreign investors the opportunity to acquire citizenship for $75,000 (approximately Shs288 million).

The initiative, known as the Impact Investment Program is expected to officially begin in early 2026 as part of the country’s plan to diversify its economy beyond diamonds.

President Duma Boko announced the development after signing a Memorandum of Understanding during the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 26, 2025. The government says the program will attract high-net-worth investors whose contributions will boost key sectors such as renewable energy, housing, financial services, and luxury tourism.

Under the new framework, applicants can obtain Botswana citizenship by contributing between $75,000 (Shs288m) and $90,000 (Shs345m). This positions Botswana as the most affordable country in the world for open-access citizenship, surpassing São Tomé and Príncipe’s $90,000 (Shs345m) minimum by $15,000 (Shs57m).

Applications will be submitted through an official portal managed by Arton Capital, the program’s implementing agency. The initiative will operate under a limited quota system to ensure accountability and exclusivity.

Adding family members will attract extra costs $10,000 (about Shs38 million) for a spouse or child under 18, and $5,000 (about Shs19 million) for each adult dependent.

According to officials, funds raised through the program will be channeled into national development projects aimed at expanding employment opportunities and supporting Botswana’s transition into a diversified, innovation-driven economy.

Although the program has been praised for its affordability and potential to attract global investors, key details such as processing fees, due diligence costs, and application timelines remain undisclosed.