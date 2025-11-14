UAE slaps ban on visas as Ugandan immigrants are stranded

Uganda has joined Bangladesh, Somalia, Cameroon, Afghanistan, Sudan and other countries in the United Arab Emirates’ 2025 visa ban.

The UAE has temporarily suspended the issuance of visit and work visas for citizens of nine countries due to security, immigration, and diplomatic concerns.

The decision has triggered uncertainty and frustration among job seekers, families, and travellers, particularly in Uganda, where thousands have long viewed the UAE as a gateway for employment and trade.

According to reports, the affected countries include Uganda, Sudan, Somalia, Cameroon, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen, Lebanon, and Bangladesh. The suspension applies to new tourist and work visa applications, meaning no new submissions from citizens of these countries will be processed until further notice. However, those who already hold valid visas remain unaffected and can still travel to or reside in the UAE.

The suspension has had an immediate impact on Ugandans who had planned to travel to the UAE for work or leisure. Many had already completed documentation and medical checks or secured employment offers.

Recruitment agencies in Kampala have had to halt processing for new applicants, while travellers are seeking refunds and clarifications from agents. The move has also stranded Ugandan job seekers in transit countries who were waiting for visa approvals.

The UAE has not officially explained the reasons behind the ban, but various reports point to a mix of security, immigration control and diplomatic considerations. Some of the affected countries, including Afghanistan, Libya and Yemen are dealing with internal instability, while others such as Uganda and Sudan have been among major sources of labour migration to the Gulf. The suspension appears to be a preventive step aimed at managing overstaying and irregular migration.

For Uganda, the ban comes at a time when labour export remains one of the country’s key employment avenues. Thousands of Ugandans work in the UAE’s hospitality, construction, cleaning and domestic service sectors. The restriction could disrupt remittance flows and stall employment opportunities for many youths who had paid recruitment fees or taken loans to process travel documents.

The visa suspension also affects families who had hoped to visit or reunite with relatives in the UAE. Under the current restrictions, Ugandan citizens cannot apply for family visit visas, further straining personal and social plans. Recruitment and travel agencies have reportedly received instructions to pause all new submissions for citizens of the affected nations until the directive is lifted.

This development has also raised concerns among employers in the UAE who depend on migrant labour from Africa and Asia. Many sectors, including construction and domestic work, rely heavily on workers from Uganda and other listed countries. With the suspension in place, employers may experience delays in staffing and may be forced to seek alternative labour sources.

While this suspension is significant, it is not the first of its kind. The UAE has previously imposed temporary visa restrictions on certain countries due to overstaying issues and irregular migration. Such suspensions are often reviewed periodically based on bilateral discussions and immigration assessments.

For now, Ugandans affected by the directive are being advised to remain patient and await official communication from the UAE authorities. They are also urged to be cautious of fraudsters who may claim to process visas illegally during the suspension period.

As one of the top destinations for Ugandan migrant workers, the UAE’s decision is being closely watched by the government in Kampala. Officials from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development are expected to engage with UAE authorities to seek clarification and determine how long the restrictions may last.

Until further notice, many hopeful travellers and workers remain stranded waiting for the suspension to be lifted and for the gates to the Gulf’s lucrative job market to reopen.