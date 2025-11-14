AU honours Ugandan peacekeepers in Somalia

The African Union has honoured troops of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces’ Battle Group XLI under the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia.

The troops were decorated with medals and awarded certificates in recognition of their distinguished service during their peacekeeping tour of duty in Somalia.

At the same function, the outgoing contingent handed over responsibilities to Battle Group XLV.

On behalf of the Force Commander, Lt Gen Sam Kavuma, the Sector One Commander, Brig Gen Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga, praised Col Michael Hyeroba and his troops for their commitment throughout offensive and defensive operations that weakened Al-Shabaab activity in the Barawe and Baledamin sub-sectors.

Battle Group XLI ends its tour of duty with key achievements such as securing Barawe Airport, restricting Al-Shabaab’s freedom of movement, supporting and mentoring Somali National Army forces, and successful key leaders engagements that contribute to the wider relative calm in the sub-sectors.

He expressed confidence in the incoming commander, Col Justus Musenene of Battle Group XLV and encouraged him to rely on his team, maintain high morale and remain adaptable as he takes charge of operations.

Col Hyeroba thanked the UPDF leadership for trusting him with the command of Battle Group XLI. He appreciated Brig Gen Ssemwanga’s guidance, noting that it contributed to the successes registered during the mission.

Col Musenene affirmed his troops’ readiness to build on the achievements of their predecessors, saying the pre-mission training had prepared them to take on the new responsibilities.

The awarded soldiers represented the wider Battle Group, whose other troops had been decorated earlier in honour of their service and sacrifice in promoting stability in Somalia.

The event was attended by the incoming contingent commander Brig Gen Jackson Kayanja, Sector One Deputy Commander Col Francis Aragamoi, Contingent Administration Officer Col John Mark Ssemanda, Battle Group XLII Commander Col Sam Kosia Kuteesa, asset commanders, heads of departments, senior officers, junior officers and militants under Sector One.