Top Northern Uganda politician living in fear over cash hidden on farm

A top politician from the north is living in fear that he will be the next target in the ongoing corruption crackdown after it emerged that he had accumulated a lot of unexplained cash from political errands.

It is said that after the crackdown on the former Speaker’s residences, the politician stashed the political loot in a container and buried it on one of his vast farms to avoid evidence in case of a raid.

The said politician, who had previously been critical of corruption and who would be seen by many as condemning the vice, backslid when he was named in charge of a political institution.

According to intelligence sources, the man is restless and recently bought a house for billions of shillings, but upon realizing it was going to cause him trouble, he asked the vendor to remain in the building to disguise it as if no transaction had taken place.