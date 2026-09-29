Housing Finance Bank names Moses Mande Oroto to lead business banking growth

Kampala, Uganda; Housing Finance Bank has strengthened its Business and Institutional Banking leadership with the appointment of Mr. Moses Mande Oroto as Head, Business and Institutional Banking, bringing more than two decades of banking experience across Corporate, Institutional, Public sector, SME and commercial banking.

Mr. Oroto assumed the role in August 2026, joining HFB from Centenary Bank, where he served as Chief Manager, Public Sector, from February 2023.

His career at Centenary Bank spans more than 20 years, during which he held a range of leadership and operational roles, including Manager, Corporate and Institutional Banking, a position he held from 2014 to 2023. He also previously served as Manager, SME Banking; Credit Administrator; Commercial Loans Officer; and Loans Officer.

This breadth of experience comes at a strategic time for HFB as the Bank continues to strengthen its engagement with businesses and institutions and position itself as a long-term financial partner to enterprises across Uganda.

Business and institutional customers increasingly require financial partners that understand the complexity of their operations and can provide solutions that support expansion, investment and long-term growth. Mr. Oroto’s experience across multiple banking segments positions him to lead this agenda while deepening HFB’s relationships with its corporate, institutional and business customers.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Oroto said:

“I am pleased to join Housing Finance Bank at an important stage of its growth. I look forward to bringing my experience deepening strategic partnerships, strengthening our value proposition and delivering solutions that support the growth ambitions of our business and institutional clients. I believe there is significant opportunity to build on the Bank’s strong foundation and create greater value for our clients.”

His appointment reflects the Bank’s strategic commitment to strengthening its leadership capacity, enhancing institutional capabilities, and deepening support for businesses and institutions that contribute significantly to Uganda’s economic development.

With extensive experience in business development, strategic leadership, and delivering sustainable growth across the industry, Mr. Oroto brings a strong track record of building high-performing teams and fostering long-term client relationships. In his new role, he will focus on further enhancing customer-centric solutions, strengthening strategic partnerships, while supporting its ambition to be the preferred financial partner for businesses driving Uganda’s economic development.