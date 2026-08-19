Over 360 villages miss LC1 swearing-in as EC reviews election complaints

The Electoral Commission has directed local government authorities to halt the swearing-in of newly elected Local Council I chairpersons in more than 360 villages and cells across Uganda where election results are being challenged through pending complaints.

The directive, issued by the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Simon Byabakama, affects 365 villages and cells spread across several districts and cities, including Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Lwengo, Kayunga, Kakumiro, Luweero, Mpigi, Mityana, Kassanda, Jinja, Iganga, Mbale, Tororo and others.

The affected areas include Shimoni Village in Kampala Central Division, Nankinyungusi Lower in Makindye Division, Wandegeya Katale Village in Kawempe Division, Kawaala Zone 1 in Kawempe, as well as numerous villages and cells in Wakiso and Mukono districts.

The Electoral Commission said the affected results are still being subjected to the commission’s complaint handling process and that swearing in the winners before the complaints are determined could undermine the process.

“Following the conclusion of the recently held elections for Local Council (LC1) Chairpersons, the Electoral Commission received a number of complaints challenging the electoral processes and results in some villages/cells,” Byabakama said.

He added,“The Commission commenced the process of hearing, reviewing and determining the complaints, which is still ongoing.”

According to the commission, preparations for the swearing-in of newly elected Village or Cell Chairpersons by respective local government authorities are already underway, including in areas where the election results remain contested.

The commission has therefore advised the concerned local government authorities not to proceed with the swearing-in ceremonies in the affected villages and cells until the pending complaints have been heard and determined.

“Accordingly, the Electoral Commission has advised the concerned Local Government Authorities to halt the swearing-in of Village/Cell Chairpersons in villages/cells whose election results have been contested and are currently under consideration by the Commission,” Byabakama said.

He explained that the temporary halt is intended to give the commission time to complete the complaints process before any further action is taken on the disputed election results.

“This measure is intended to allow the Commission to conclude the hearing and determination of the pending complaints before any further action is taken in respect of the affected election results,” he added.

Kampala has the highest concentration of affected areas, with complaints covering dozens of villages, cells and zones across the city’s divisions.

Among the affected areas are Civic Centre Parish’s Shimoni Village, Lubya Parish’s Lusaze Village, Nateete’s Factory Zone, Kisenyi II’s Kasaato Zone, Nakasero Village, Mbuya Hill Zone 6, Bugolobi’s Kataaza Zone 7, Kyebando Central Zone, Namuwongo’s Kayongo Village, Kisugu South C Zone, Yoram Zone LC1 in Lukuli Parish and several areas in Makindye, Rubaga, Kawempe, Nakawa and Kampala Central divisions.

Wakiso also accounts for a significant share of the contested areas. The commission’s list includes Bulaga Zone B, Nakedde Village, Masajja Kibiri LC1 Cell A, Mirimu Cell, Kireka D, Nsumbi Zone, Buwambo Cell, Abayitaababiri, Nansana East 11, Seguku Zone 4, Lukwanga Village, Kyaliwajala Cell A, Kitende A Cell, Kabuuma Cell, Kitala Cell, Kijabijjo LC1, Nakirama Cell and several other villages and cells.

Mukono is another district heavily represented on the list, with affected areas including Gwendidde Cell, Kijjo Village, Makenke Village, Namubiru Village, Wakiso LC1 Village, Jinja Misindye Village, Kizungu Zone Cell, Nabuyagi Village, Mbaliga Village, Lukojjo LC1, Nsoga LC1, Ntove Village, Kayanja A, Nakyeke Village, Nsanjja Cell, Bugabo Village, Kapake LC1 and several others.

Lwengo also has a substantial number of affected villages, including Wera LC1 Village, Kijjoga Village, Lubumba Village, Lutovu Village, Kiganda LC1, Lwempaama Village, Nkoma A Village, Lubaale A Village, Kabutemba Village, Kanku Kiwangala Village, Kigando Village, Lwentale A Village, Kabusirobo A Village, Kabunga Village, Ntuula A Cell, Kikoba, Kakufuzi Village, Katooke Village, Nakalinzi LC1 Village, Katovu Central Village, Kiteeza Cell, Rwenicuncu Village, Misaana Village, Kitabaazi A, Kyengera B Village, Lwengenyi Village, Bugonzi Village, Kinvunikidde Village, Kalagala A Village, Kikenene B and Malongo Cell.

The list further covers contested results in districts such as Kayunga, where the commission has flagged Kisaba Village, Namirembe Village, Asooni Kagwa Village, Mwolola Cell, Kakowe-Kowe Village, Namagabi A LC1, Kazi B LC1 Village, Kakiika A Village, Kirindi LC1 Village, Bukeeka Village, Kalidasi Village, Kungu Village, Nakatundu Cell, Lusenke Cell and other areas.

Other affected districts include Kakumiro, where complaints concern areas such as Bulamagi East, Kyezingamya Village, Kibojana Village, Masaka B, Kisiita East, Bigango LC1, Kabuuwa West LC1 and Ngusi LC1.

The commission’s advisory also lists disputed results in Amuru, Bugiri, Buikwe, Bukedea, Bushenyi, Gomba, Hoima, Iganga, Jinja, Kabale, Kalangala, Kalungu, Kamuli, Kiryandongo, Kitagwenda, Kyenjojo, Lira, Mayuge, Masaka, Mbale, Mityana, Mpigi, Namutumba, Sheema, Ssembabule and Tororo.

In Wakiso, the affected locations stretch across Wakiso Sub County, Nansana, Kyengera, Katabi, Kiira, Kasangati, Makindye-Ssabagabo, Nabweru, Namugongo and other administrative areas.

The Electoral Commission’s intervention means that the elected LC1 chairpersons in the listed areas will have to wait for the conclusion of the complaints process before their swearing-in can proceed.

The commission has not indicated that the affected elections have been nullified. Rather, the results remain subject to review and determination of the complaints filed against them.

Byabakama called for cooperation from local government authorities, candidates and members of the public as the commission completes the process.

“The Electoral Commission appreciates the cooperation of all concerned Local Government Authorities, candidates and members of the public as the Commission continues to discharge its mandate in accordance with the law,” he said.

The directive is contained in the Electoral Commission’s advisory on the swearing-in of LC1 chairpersons and committees with pending election-related complaints. The commission said the full list of affected villages and cells is available through its official communication.