Housing Finance Bank to lead real estate and infrastructure dialogue to Mbarara

Kampala, Uganda; Mbarara is becoming an increasingly important market for property and infrastructure investment in Western Uganda, driven by its role as a commercial center and its growing population and business activity. This growth is creating demand for housing, commercial developments and infrastructure, while opening new opportunities for investors across the region.

These opportunities will come under discussion at the Ankole Real Estate & Infrastructure Conference, part of Knight Frank Uganda’s Real Estate Development and Investment Summit (REDi) initiative, scheduled for 21 August 2026 at Igongo Country Hotel in Mbarara.

The conference follows the successful Acholi Real Estate and Infrastructure Conference held in Gulu, which brought together developers, financiers, urban planners, policymakers and other stakeholders to examine the investment potential of Northern Uganda and the financing needed to support its growth. The discussions highlighted opportunities in residential housing, logistics, warehousing, hospitality and student accommodation, while underscoring the importance of appropriate financing in converting investment potential into sustainable development.

For Housing Finance Bank, the Gulu engagement demonstrated the value of bringing financiers and other industry players into regional conversations on real estate development. The Bank will carry this conversation forward to Mbarara, where the focus will shift to the opportunities and financing needs emerging in Western Uganda.

Mbarara’s position as a major commercial centre serving the wider Ankole region makes it an important market in Uganda’s evolving real estate landscape. Increasing business activity and investment are driving demand for residential and commercial property, creating opportunities for developers while also raising questions around financing, infrastructure and planned growth.

Housing Finance Bank will participate in the conference, contributing to discussions on how financing can support this growth and make property investment more accessible. The Bank’s approach is centred on developing solutions that reflect how Ugandans build and invest rather than relying solely on traditional financing models.

“As regional towns such as Mbarara continue to grow, the demand for housing and property investment is growing alongside them. At Housing Finance Bank, our role is to ensure that individuals, families and investors have access to financing solutions that enable them to participate in this growth. Whether through mortgages, incremental housing finance or construction financing, we are committed to making homeownership and property development more accessible while supporting the sustainable growth of Uganda’s real estate sector,” said Dorothy Namutebi, Head Mortgages and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank.

One example is Zimba Mpola Mpola, the Bank’s incremental housing loan, which enables customers to finance construction in phases rather than taking on a large mortgage upfront. This allows customers to build progressively in line with their income and financial capacity.

The Mbarara conference will build on the momentum generated in Gulu, providing a platform for stakeholders to examine the region’s investment potential and the practical measures required to support its next phase of development.

For Housing Finance Bank, the engagement is part of its broader commitment to supporting Uganda’s housing and real estate sector while deepening engagement with regional markets and the people, businesses and investors driving their growth.

As the conversation moves from Gulu to Mbarara, the focus remains on turning regional investment potential into tangible development through stronger collaboration, innovative financing and more responsive approaches to housing and infrastructure.