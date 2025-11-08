Housing Finance Bank launches the HFB Zimba challenge to promote affordable housing and community empowerment

Kampala, Uganda 6th November, 2025: Housing Finance Bank has launched the HFB Zimba Challenge. This nationwide initiative is designed to promote affordable home ownership, sustainable construction practices, and innovative building solutions across Uganda.

Uganda continues to face a significant housing deficit currently estimated at 2.4 million housing units. This gap continues to widen due to population growth, rapid urbanization, and limited access to affordable mortgage and construction financing. The HFB Zimba Challenge responds directly to this need by equipping participants with financial management training, technical support, and practical guidance to plan, design, and construct homes efficiently.

The challenge is open to a diverse range of professionals and institutions from across the country, including architects and engineers, interior designers, property developers, building materials manufacturers, suppliers and retailers of housing materials, and academic institutions and researchers working on housing innovations. By engaging these stakeholders, the initiative aims to foster collaboration, showcase best practices, and accelerate the adoption of innovative, cost-effective housing solutions.

The HFB Zimba Challenge will feature construction clinics, advisory forums, site demonstrations, and sessions on land documentation and incremental financing. Participants will receive product discounts, expert guidance, and tailored financial solutions throughout the competition.

Speaking at the launch, John Baptiste Kaweesi, Head Mortgages and Consumer Banking at Housing Finance Bank, emphasized the transformative potential of the initiative. He said:

“The HFB Zimba Challenge represents a shared commitment to making home ownership and innovative construction attainable for all. By bringing together designers, developers, suppliers, and researchers, we are creating a collaborative platform where creative ideas and practical solutions come together to address Uganda’s housing challenges. This is an opportunity for participants to showcase their expertise, influence national housing practices, and contribute to a more sustainable built environment.”

The Challenge recognizes that housing solutions must cater to the full spectrum of Ugandans, including those in the informal sector. Annet Nakigudde Ssebuggwawo, Head of Microfinance, highlighted the need for solutions that reflect everyday realities. She said:

“Just imagine a boda boda rider who earns about 320,000 a month, if you give him a mortgage of 20 years, will he still be riding that motorcycle at 45 to pay that mortgage? We need solutions that favor everyone, low-income earners, the informal sector, middle income, and high net worth individuals.”

Participants will benefit from financial management training, technical guidance, and access to affordable construction resources. The initiative aims to equip innovators, builders, and communities with the tools to create practical, sustainable housing solutions. Doreen Nyiramugisha, Head Marketing and Communication at Housing Finance Bank, emphasized the broader purpose of the HFB Zimba Challenge:

“Affordable housing is not a privilege, it is a cornerstone for national development. The HFB Zimba Challenge gives innovators, builders, communities, and families the opportunity to create solutions that are practical, affordable, and sustainable. At Housing Finance Bank, we are committed to turning housing aspirations into real homes, one household at a time.”

Participants in the challenge will stand a chance to win seed capital of up to UGX 100M, along with support for their home construction projects, including subsidized building materials, professional supervision, and favorable financing terms. The competition will run for 1.5 months, culminating in the construction of the winning house prototype as a model home, which will serve as a national demonstration site for affordable, sustainable, and innovative housing practices. This model will inspire homeowners, developers, and professionals nationwide, proving that high-quality housing can be achieved with creativity, expertise, and collaboration.

Interested participants can submit their entries via www.housingfinance.co.ug. Participants will also benefit from tailored financing options for incremental construction, professional support from certified architects and surveyors, secure land documentation assistance, and discounted materials. The initiative ensures inclusion of community earners who often operate in the informal sector but have stable incomes.

The initiative aligns with Housing Finance Bank’s mission to advance financial inclusion, promote sustainable housing, and support multi-sector collaboration to address Uganda’s housing deficit.

The HFB Zimba Challenge will roll out across selected regions nationwide, with ongoing community engagements throughout the year. Housing Finance Bank calls on government agencies, private sector players, and industry partners to join with technical support, financial contributions, and other forms of collaboration. Interested partners can reach us at zimbachallenge@housingfinance.co.ug. Participants are encouraged to visit any Housing Finance Bank branch or the Bank’s online platforms for participation details.

