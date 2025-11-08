Museveni commissions 498 officer cadets, urges discipline, patriotism and Pan-African unity

President Yoweri Museveni has commissioned 498 officer cadets of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) and allied countries of Intake 19/2025 at the Basic Military Training School in Kaweweta.

The cohort included 10 from the United Republic of Tanzania, 40 from Somalia, 100 from the Central African Republic, and 20 from Mali.

Addressing the newly commissioned officers, President Museveni, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF, congratulated them on joining the army and reminded them of the institution’s rich history and values.

“You have been commissioned into UPDF, which is an army of warriors and heroes, and it is an army that is based on some principles,” he said.

He highlighted Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, discipline, professionalism and fitness as core principles, urging the officers to uphold them throughout their service.

“If you don’t have health, you cannot manage the army work as required,” he added.

The President recalled the historic Salim Saleh 170-kilometre trek in memory of the 1985 operation on Masindi Barracks, noting that the determination displayed during that mission forms the heritage the cadets now inherit.

On the recent attacks in the Rwenzori sub-region, the President applauded the UPDF for successful operations, where security forces repulsed attackers.

“I want to congratulate the CDF and UPDF for how recently they crushed those criminals who showed up in Kasese,” he said.

Museveni further welcomed the officer cadets from Tanzania, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and Mali, emphasising Africa’s ability to develop strong armies without reliance on external powers.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, noted that this was the second officer commissioning ceremony in a month, highlighting the UPDF’s expanded training capacity.

“This is a testament to the UPDF’s improved training capacity, which is a crucial element of our overall national security posture,” he said.

He acknowledged the participation of officer cadets from partner African nations, reaffirming the UPDF’s role in strengthening peace and security across the continent.

On the ongoing political campaigns, Gen Kainerugaba said, “The political campaigns have so far proceeded smoothly, and we commend not only the security forces who are working around the clock to ensure we have a peaceful electoral process, but also the wanainchi who are thus far abiding by the independent electoral commission’s and Uganda police guidelines.”

However, he warned,“We must warn any candidate, presidential or otherwise, who continuously flouts the electoral commission’s guidelines and tries to provoke security forces that we shall not stand for it. This indiscipline must stop. The security of the country will not be compromised merely because a particular candidate is campaigning. It doesn’t work like that.”

In reference to the recent coordinated attacks in Kasese, Bundibugyo, and Fort Portal, General Kainerugaba noted that security forces responded effectively.

Gen Kainerugaba said,“We thank the wanainchi for rallying to our side and strongly supporting our actions to defeat these criminals. We encourage them to maintain that spirit. All those who were captured will be arraigned before the courts to face the law.”

He noted that the recent security incidents in the western region served as a reminder that the country should not relax its guard even when the situation appears calm.

He emphasised the need for constant readiness, recalling the ancient Roman saying that those who desire peace must prepare for war, as he urged continued vigilance.

The Commandant of the Basic Military Training School, Brigadier General John Patrick, described the commissioning as a culmination of 36 weeks of rigorous training.

“These officer cadets stood on the verge of a demanding path and embraced the values of teamwork, leadership, patriotism, and service to the nation,” he said.

He added,“They drew strength from one another and now represent the future of their militaries as a united and determined force,”

Brig Gen Otongo reminded the cadets that the journey to becoming a military officer is demanding and marked by challenges that only the most committed can overcome. He said these hardships have shaped the cadets into disciplined future commanders, ready to defend their countries with patriotism, courage and integrity.

He urged them to carry forward the lessons learned during training and to uphold the principles of their armed forces as they take on greater responsibilities.