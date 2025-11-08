World Vision launches Shs169.5b plan to provide safe water and sanitation to Ugandans

Over three million Ugandans are set to benefit from a new Shs169.5 billion ($48.7 million) Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Business Plan launched by World Vision Uganda. The five-year initiative, running from 2026 to 2030, aims to provide inclusive and climate-resilient WASH services across 41 districts.

The plan was officially unveiled at Four Points by Sheraton in Kampala, drawing government officials, development partners, civil society representatives, and financial institutions.

Jeremiah Nyagah, National Director of World Vision Uganda, described the initiative as a transformative roadmap to ensure every Ugandan has access to safe water and sanitation.

“Mapping the Blue Thread reflects our vision of a future where water, sanitation, and hygiene drive better health, safe learning environments, and lasting change,” Nyagah said.

He stressed that partnerships between government, communities, and the private sector will be essential to achieving the plan’s goals.

Sustainability, Nyagah noted, requires collective effort.

“From policy to implementation, everyone must play their part. Communities must also take ownership of these water systems,” he added.

To support transparency and track progress, World Vision plans to use digital tools such as M-Water, allowing real-time monitoring of interventions and enabling stakeholders to assess results at every stage.

Wilfred Komakech, WASH Programs Manager at World Vision Uganda, highlighted the plan’s ambitious targets. “We aim to provide safe water to over one million people, sanitation services to 1.1 million, and hygiene support to 1.2 million. The program will also reach 185 schools and 75 health facilities nationwide,” he said.

Komakech explained that the initiative is rooted in faith, community engagement, and innovation. It will be implemented in close partnership with the Ministry of Water and Environment, National Water and Sewerage Corporation, and financial partners including ABSA Bank, Vision Fund, and Sanlam.

Delivering a message from Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, Kumi Municipality MP Silas Aogon described the launch as a milestone in Uganda’s journey toward universal access to clean water. He praised World Vision’s ongoing collaboration with government to improve lives and empower communities.

“Access to clean water and sanitation is the foundation of development. It improves health, education, and productivity, particularly for women and children,” Tayebwa’s message stated.

He added, “When communities have reliable water and sanitation services, children thrive, women are empowered, and disease burdens decrease.”

He also welcomed World Vision’s focus on climate-resilient infrastructure and digital monitoring, noting that these innovations will support evidence-based planning and long-term sustainability.

The 2026–2030 WASH Business Plan builds on the achievements of the 2021–2025 program, which expanded safe water access in districts including Buikwe and Kamwenge, promoted hygiene practices, and strengthened community ownership of water facilities.

That earlier program helped thousands of households, schools, and health centers access clean water, reducing disease outbreaks and improving quality of life.

With the new plan, World Vision Uganda aims to scale up its impact, expand innovative solutions, and accelerate progress toward universal access to water and sanitation by 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.