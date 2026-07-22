Public servants must resign before contesting LC elections- gov’t directs

The Ministry of Local Government has warned that public servants are not eligible to contest in the ongoing Local Council I and Local Council II elections unless they have lawfully vacated public office, reminding government employees that participation in partisan politics while still serving violates the law.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Minister for Local Government Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi said the ministry had received reports that a number of public officers, including teachers, health workers, administrative staff, extension workers and other government employees, had expressed interest in contesting or were already participating in the ongoing administrative unit elections while continuing to serve in public office.

“The Ministry of Local Government is concerned about reports regarding Public Officers in Local Governments, including Teachers, Health Workers, Administrative Staff, Extension Workers and other Public Servants, who have expressed interest in contesting or are participating in the ongoing Administrative Unit Elections (Local Council I and Local Council II) while continuing to hold Public Office,” the minister said.

The ministry reminded public officers, Electoral Commission officials, District Election Administrators, Returning Officers, local government leaders and the general public that public officers are required to remain politically neutral while carrying out their official duties and are prohibited from engaging in partisan political activities.

“It is important to note that contesting for any Political Office in the multiparty political system entails the articulation of a political agenda or belonging to a political party and hence, is participation in a partisan political activity in every sense,” the statement reads.

The ministry explained that Article 176 of the Constitution establishes local governments as units of government, meaning that anyone serving in a local government is a public officer under the Constitution and the Public Service Standing Orders, 2021, and is therefore bound by the laws governing the Public Service.

The statement further cited Section 129(5) of the Local Governments Act, Cap. 138, which requires any public officer, employee of a government department or agency, local council employee or employee of a government-controlled body wishing to contest for a local council office to resign from their position at least 30 days before nomination in accordance with the procedures governing their employment.

“Under Section 129(5) of the Local Governments Act, Cap. 138, a Public Officer, a person employed in any department or agency of Government, an employee of a Local Council or an employee of a body in which Government has a controlling interest, who wishes to stand for Election to a Local Council Office shall resign his or her office at least thirty days before nomination day in accordance with the procedure of the service or employment to which he or she belongs,” the minister said.

According to the ministry, the requirement is intended to preserve the integrity and impartiality of the Public Service by ensuring that public officers do not engage in partisan political activities while still executing government responsibilities.

The ministry urged all public officers to uphold professionalism and continue serving Ugandans without political bias.

“Public officers play a vital role in delivering essential services to the people of Uganda and must remain nonpartisan while in office,” the statement said.

The ministry also pledged to work closely with the Electoral Commission, the Ministry of Public Service, the Public Service Commission, District Service Commissions, Chief Administrative Officers and other relevant authorities to ensure full compliance with the law.

It further called on eligible voters across the country to participate peacefully in the ongoing electoral process.

“The Ministry further calls upon all eligible voters to turn up in large numbers, vote peacefully, and exercise their constitutional right to choose their leaders,” Minister Barugahara said.