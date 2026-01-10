Museveni declares Jan 15, 16 as public holidays for general elections

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has declared January 15 and 16, 2026 public holidays to allow Ugandans to fully participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a statutory instrument issued under the Public Holidays Act (Cap. 174), the President exercised powers granted under Section 2(2) of the Act to clear the two polling days of official work and business across the country.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon the President by Section 2(2) of the Public Holidays Act, I declare 15th and 16th January, 2026 to be observed as public holidays throughout Uganda for the purpose of enabling citizens to participate in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections,” the notice reads in part.

The declaration, dated January 8, 2026, shows the government’s position that civic participation in the electoral process should not be hindered by work or other official obligations.

“Given under my hand and the Public Seal this 8th day of January, 2026,” the instrument further states.

The announcement comes as Uganda enters the final days a highly competitive election season, with several candidates already confirmed for the presidential race.

The presidential contenders include Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform (NUP); incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of the National Resistance Movement (NRM); Elton Joseph Mabirizi of the Conservative Party (CP); and Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party (NPP).

Other candidates in the race are Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC); Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT); Munyagwa Mubarak Sserunga of the Common Man’s Party (CMP) and Bulira Frank Kabinga of the Revolutionary People’s Party (RPP).

The holidays are intended to promote maximum voter turnout and ensure that all eligible citizens have the opportunity to cast their ballots without constraint.