Parliament reschedules UHRC audit hearing as Wangadya resignation hangs in balance

Parliament has rescheduled its meeting to consider the Auditor General’s report on the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) for the year ended December 31, 2025, after a special sitting held to honour the late Gen. Moses Ali forced the postponement of the earlier interface.

In a letter dated July 21, 2026, the Office of the Clerk to Parliament informed the Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission that the meeting had been called off because Parliament convened a special sitting following the death of the former First Deputy Prime Minister.

“Due to the unforeseeable circumstances involving the death of the Rt. Hon. Gen. Moses Ali which has resulted into a special Sitting of Parliament that coincided with the time of the meeting, the interface was called off,” the Clerk’s Office said.

The letter states that the Public Accounts Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) directed that the meeting be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 9:00am in Conference Hall A, South Wing of Parliament.

“Consequently, I have been instructed by the Committee Chairperson to reschedule the meeting to tomorrow Wednesday 22nd July, 2026 at 9:00 AM in Conference Hall A, South to proceed with the consideration of the report of the Auditor General on the Uganda Human Rights Commission for the year ended 31st December 2025,” the letter reads.

The Clerk further directed the Commission’s Accounting Officer to attend together with all commissioners and urged them to appear before the committee in person.

The hearing is expected to examine the Auditor General’s findings on the Commission’s financial management, governance and compliance with public finance and accountability requirements for the period under review. However, details of the audit findings have not yet been made public ahead of the committee proceedings.

The meeting also comes at a time when the leadership of the Commission remains under public scrutiny following Chairperson Mariam Fauzat Wangadya’s announcement earlier this month that she intended to resign from office.

In her letter to President Yoweri Museveni, Wangadya cited what she described as a toxic working environment within the Commission and raised concerns over the process of appointing commissioners, arguing that the institution should be led by individuals chosen on the basis of integrity, competence and credibility.

However, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka later clarified before Parliament that Wangadya remains the lawful Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission because her notice had not yet taken legal effect.

“As matters stand, she remains the substantive Chairperson of the Commission,” the Attorney General told Parliament.

He explained that Wangadya’s communication to the President was only a notice expressing her intention to resign and not an immediate resignation, meaning she continues to discharge her constitutional responsibilities until the process is concluded.

The Attorney General also informed Parliament that the Commission remains fully functional and continues to execute its constitutional mandate, including investigating human rights complaints, conducting hearings and issuing remedies to victims of human rights violations. He further stated that there are no investigations by the Inspector General of Government involving Wangadya, the commissioners or members of staff.

As COSASE prepares to meet the Commission, Members of Parliament are expected to scrutinise the Auditor General’s observations and seek explanations from the Commission’s leadership and accounting officers on any issues raised in the audit report before making recommendations to Parliament.