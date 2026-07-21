Local gov’t leaders to meet over Museveni’s anti-corruption directive

The Ministry of Local Government is set to convene in a meeting of district chairpersons, city and municipal mayors, Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) and town clerks to operationalise President Yoweri Museveni’s directive aimed at exposing and eliminating corruption in Uganda.

The one day meeting is scheduled for August 5, 2026, at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, where local government leaders will discuss practical measures to strengthen accountability, enhance transparency and improve service delivery across the country.

The meeting comes barely a week after the Uganda Local Government Association (ULGA) called for concerted efforts to tackle corruption within local governments and improve governance.

In a letter dated July 20, 2026, Permanent Secretary Ben Kumumanya said the meeting is intended to translate the President’s directive into concrete actions that can be implemented by local governments.

“The purpose of the meeting is to operationalize H.E. the President’s Directive on exposing and eliminating corruption in Uganda, with particular emphasis on strengthening accountability, enhancing transparency, improving service delivery and fostering inter agency collaboration in the fight against corruption,” Kumumanya said in the communication addressed to Chief Administrative Officers and Town Clerks.

According to the ministry, the meeting will bring together district chairpersons, district, city and municipal council speakers, city and municipal mayors, chairpersons of district and city service commissions, Chief Administrative Officers and town clerks from cities and municipalities.

Kumumanya said the engagement is expected to provide a common platform for local government leaders to align on strategies for implementing the President’s directive and improving governance standards across the country.

“The Ministry has scheduled the meeting to take place on 5th August, 2026 at Imperial Royale Hotel Kampala in Primrose Hall starting at 8:30 a.m. prompt,” he said.

He urged all invited officials to make the necessary arrangements to attend the meeting.

“The purpose of this communication is to invite you to the above meeting and request you to make the necessary arrangements for the meeting accordingly,” Kumumanya added.

Copies of the invitation were also addressed to the Minister of Local Government, the Minister of State for Local Government, all district chairpersons, and all city and municipal council mayors, underscoring the importance the government has attached to the anti corruption drive.

The meeting is meant to lay the groundwork for coordinated implementation of the President’s directive through strengthened oversight, improved accountability mechanisms and closer collaboration among local government institutions in the fight against corruption.